Winnebago County, IA

Winnebago County Conservation Board new nature center worth $2.297 million

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Winnebago County Conservation Board announced plans for a new nature center worth $2.297 million. According to their website, last year due to COVID cost increases, the bids for...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Cost to upgrade the Austin wastewater treatment facility has risen

(ABC 6 News) - Plans are underway to update the Austin Wastewater Treatment Facility, which dates back to the 1920s. But now, inflation is making that project even more expensive. In January, the city was looking at about $78 million to upgrade this plant. Now, that number is more than...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

RAGBRAI to swing through Mason City next week

(ABC 6 News) - The 49th annual RAGBRAI, an eight-day bicycle trek across Iowa, is set to begin on Saturday with thousands of riders and support vehicles taking to the states highways and roads to complete the journey. Over the years, RAGBRAI has been in all of Iowa’s 99 counties,...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Funeral services set for Forest City mayor

FOREST CITY — Funeral services have now been set for the late Forest City mayor. 72-year-old Barney Ruiter died on Monday morning. Ruiter worked in the city’s street department for 43 years and was in his sixth year as Forest City’s mayor. Dan Davis, a member of...
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

807 10th St NE Mason City

A large set of windows in the dining room overlook the front yard just off the front entry. The kitchen opens to the back living room with a slider to the rear yard deck. Spacious bedroom on the main floor next to the bathroom. Two bedrooms are upstairs. Lower level has two oversized rooms that can be utilized as bonus living area, rec room or storage space. Laundry room with shower stall tucked in the corner. Fully fenced rear yard borders the back alley, storage shed, and detached single stall garage. The deck offers plenty of space for the grill, patio set, family, and friends for those back yard barbecues. Don't let this one SLIP away, call TODAY to make this yours!
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
IOWA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea water ski team hosting regional tournament

(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Bayside Ski Team will be hosting the 2022 Midwest Regional Ski Tournament on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. The public is invited as eight teams from three states will be competing. Individual skill competitions begin at 1pm on Friday. Sixty individuals...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Enjoy Thursday Outside!

Once we clear out the morning storms, the rest of Thursday is trending sunny & overall very comfy. This will be a perfect day to head out to Thursdays Downtown in Rochester or Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea this evening. If you can't make it to either of these, be sure to find a way to get out & soak up the sunny & comfy afternoon in your backyard or on the water!
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Iowa bean field

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Crews search for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River near Sibley Park

MANKATO, Minn. -- Rescue crews are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.Police say a family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar when witnesses reported two of the children began struggling in the water.A bystander helped one of the children out of the water but was unable to save the girl. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota DNR and the Madison Lake Fire Department will continue to search the river.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

2 people killed in crash in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) - Two people were killed, and another injured, in a crash in Clear Lake Friday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Fir Ave. and 330th St. a vehicle lost control, going in and out of the ditch, before coming to a stop on its side.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
KAAL-TV

Harbor Freight Tools to open in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) - A new business is coming to Albert Lea bringing with it over a dozen jobs. Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Albert Lea on Saturday at 8 a.m. The store, located at 2610 Bridge Avenue, will stock a full selection of tools...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Body recovered of missing girl in Minnesota River

(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of girl who was last seen struggling in the waters of the Minnesota River Thursday evening has been recovered. In an 11am news conference Friday, authorities said the deceased body of 8-year-old Willow Rae...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

