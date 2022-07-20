Winnebago County Conservation Board new nature center worth $2.297 million

A large set of windows in the dining room overlook the front yard just off the front entry. The kitchen opens to the back living room with a slider to the rear yard deck. Spacious bedroom on the main floor next to the bathroom. Two bedrooms are upstairs. Lower level has two oversized rooms that can be utilized as bonus living area, rec room or storage space. Laundry room with shower stall tucked in the corner. Fully fenced rear yard borders the back alley, storage shed, and detached single stall garage. The deck offers plenty of space for the grill, patio set, family, and friends for those back yard barbecues. Don't let this one SLIP away, call TODAY to make this yours!

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO