Clarkston farmers market

Robert E. McCurry, of Clarkston, passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 84. Bob was the devoted husband of the late Susan McCurry. He was the beloved father of Ian McCurry (fiancée, Missy Rappuhn), Patricia (John) Guzdek, and the adored grandfather of Skyler McCurry, John Guzdek IV, and Raygen McCurry. He was the brother of the late Rev. Jack (Lin) McCurry, the late Janet (Jerry) Egres, and Dr. William (Janet) McCurry. He was the brother-in-law of the late James (Patricia) Scott, the late James (Elizabeth) Mathis, Teri Clark, and the late Jennifer (Fred) Stark. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO