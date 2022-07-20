ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Clarkston farmers market

By Matt Mackinder
 3 days ago

The Clarkston Area Farmers Market runs every Saturday from...

Robert McCurry, 84

Robert E. McCurry, of Clarkston, passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 84. Bob was the devoted husband of the late Susan McCurry. He was the beloved father of Ian McCurry (fiancée, Missy Rappuhn), Patricia (John) Guzdek, and the adored grandfather of Skyler McCurry, John Guzdek IV, and Raygen McCurry. He was the brother of the late Rev. Jack (Lin) McCurry, the late Janet (Jerry) Egres, and Dr. William (Janet) McCurry. He was the brother-in-law of the late James (Patricia) Scott, the late James (Elizabeth) Mathis, Teri Clark, and the late Jennifer (Fred) Stark. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
CLARKSTON, MI
James Bohl, 81

James Francis “Jim” Bohl, of Clarkston, passed away at home on July 21, 2022 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee: Leone) Bohl, loving father of Linda Jo (Curtis) White, James F. Jr. (Angela) Bohl, and Tom (Tina) Bohl, grandfather of Elijah, James III, Philip, Jack, and Nicole, and brother of Jerome “Jerry” (Judy) Bohl.
CLARKSTON, MI

