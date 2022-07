Patricia Mary Dunn, of Clarkston, passed away July 15, 2022, at 91 years of age. Born on March 16, 1931, in Detroit, daughter of the late John and Cecilia Misiolek, beloved wife of the late Marcel Joseph Dunn for 64 years, loving mother of David A. Dunn of Clarkston and Charles E. (Celeste) Dunn of Clarkston, proud grandmother of Madeline, Olivia, and Charles Dunn, and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

