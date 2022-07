Carretha Dulin Hale was about 6 years old when her great-grandmother told her that “we were with the Indians” in Oklahoma, and Hale wondered what she meant. After her great-grandmother died, Hale found a form for the Creek Nation Freedmen Roll. The names of her second great-grandmother, her great-grandmother and another sibling were on the form dated 1898. Hale was even more curious, so she went to the library to read up on the history of Oklahoma.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO