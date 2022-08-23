Halloween Ends: release date, trailer and everything we know about the horror movie

Trick or treat Halloween fans, the legendary horror franchise is ready to deliver what is being billed as the final chapter in the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga, Halloween Ends .

The capper in a trilogy of movies (2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills ) that were made as direct sequels to 1978’s Halloween , fans are eager to see the masked maniac and one of the original "final girls" go head to head one last time.

Here is everything that you need to know about Halloween Ends , from when it’s coming out to who’s in it and how you can catch up with the iconic franchise.

Halloween Ends is coming out right in the heart of spooky season, releasing in the US, UK and most of the world on October 14. US audiences are going to have the choice to see the movie either in movie theaters or on the Peacock streaming service when it premieres.

This is the same strategy that Halloween Kills followed (as well as other Universal movies like Marry Me ). Even with the dual release strategy, Halloween Kills made nearly $50 million in its opening weekend and more than $131 million globally throughout its run.

Is there a Halloween Ends trailer?

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for Halloween Ends . While only a little more than a minute, it has just about everything long-time fans of the series could want as it promises that the saga between Michael and Laurie is coming to an end and teases an intense fight between the two, played over by the franchise's iconic score. Watch the Halloween Ends trailer directly below.

What is the Halloween Ends plot?

We’ve alluded to it multiple times already, but the bare bones of Halloween Ends is that Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, one way or the other, are going to end their long-time rivalry, presumably with only one left standing.

But, the official synopsis for the movie sets the stage for this final showdown with a bit more detail:

Four years after the events of Halloween Kills , Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Who is in the Halloween Ends cast?

Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the role that first made her famous for the first time in 16 years with 2018’s Halloween and now gets ready to play Laurie Strode for the last time with Halloween Ends , more than 40 years after she starred in the original. While Laurie Strode is probably Curtis’ most iconic role, she’s also starred in memorable movies like A Fish Called Wanda , True Lies , Freaky Friday and, most recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once .

The other side of the deadly rivalry, Michael Myers (aka the Shape), is played by James Jude Courtney, who has been portraying Myers in this latest trilogy of Halloween movies.

Additional Halloween Ends cast members include Andi Matichak ( Orange is the New Black , Blue Bloods ) as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson, Will Patton ( Yellowstone , Remember the Titans ) as Officer Hawkins, Kyle Richards (1978’s Halloween , ER ) as Lindsey Wallace and Rohan Campbell ( Virgin River , The Hardy Boys ) as Corey Cunningham.

Who is the Halloween Ends director?

David Gordon Green has overseen this new trilogy of Halloween movies, directing all three, including Halloween Ends . Green also wrote the script for all three recent Halloween movies, along with Danny McBride ( The Righteous Gemstones ); Chris Bernier and Paul Brad Logan are also credited writers on Halloween Ends .

Before taking on the Halloween movies, Green was more known for comedy and drama, having directed Pineapple Express , Eastbound & Down , Stronger , Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones . He is expected to continue with the horror genre, though, as he is lined up to direct a new version of The Exorcist and a Hellraiser TV series.

How to watch the Halloween movies

There have been 13 Halloween movies since 1978, from the John Carpenter-directed original to the upcoming Halloween Ends . The timeline and how they all connect can be a bit confusing, but if you just want to know how to watch or rewatch any of the Halloween movies right now, we’ve got you covered:

Halloween (1978) : available on The Roku Channel (US), Netflix (UK)

: available on The Roku Channel (US), Netflix (UK) Halloween II (1981) : available via digital on-demand (US), Netflix (UK)

: available via digital on-demand (US), Netflix (UK) Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) : available via digital on-demand (US), Netflix (UK)

: available via digital on-demand (US), Netflix (UK) Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) : available on AMC Plus & Shudder (US), Netflix (UK)

: available on AMC Plus & Shudder (US), Netflix (UK) Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) : available on AMC Plus & Shudder (US), Netflix (UK)

: available on AMC Plus & Shudder (US), Netflix (UK) Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) : available via digital on-demand (US), Paramount Plus (UK)

: available via digital on-demand (US), Paramount Plus (UK) Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) : available on Paramount Plus (US), Virgin TV Go (UK)

: available on Paramount Plus (US), Virgin TV Go (UK) Halloween: Resurrection (2002) : available on Paramount Plus (US), Netflix (UK)

: available on Paramount Plus (US), Netflix (UK) Halloween (2007) : available on Netflix (US), Virgin TV Go (UK)

: available on Netflix (US), Virgin TV Go (UK) Halloween II (2009) : available on Tubi (US), digital on-demand (UK)

: available on Tubi (US), digital on-demand (UK) Halloween (2018) : available via digital on-demand (US), Virgin TV Go (UK)

: available via digital on-demand (US), Virgin TV Go (UK) Halloween Kills (2021) : available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, Now TV and Virgin TV Go (UK)

