In an article published on Thursday, Katherine Donlevy of the New York Post alleged that the recent string of shark attacks off the coast of New York recently may be the result of a bill that was passed unanimously in both the senate and assembly in 2019. The bill was signed into law by former Governor Cuomo to help stimulate the population of a baitfish called Atlantic Menhaden, also known as "Bunker" to fisherman.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO