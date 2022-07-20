ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

10 Things That Completely Give Away That You’re From Twin Falls

By Courtney
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are going to have a little fun with some of the things that people from Twin Falls do. And this is all meant as fun, please don't take life too seriously. The inspiration is Jeff Foxworthy behind this post of "You might be a redneck..." Well, instead, you might be...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

3 Great Outdoor Job Openings Right Now in Twin Falls

The City of Twin Falls just announced 3 new job openings in the Parks and Recreation department that are perfect for someone who loves being outdoors and interacting with people. Shoshone Falls Ticket Booth Technician Job Opening. The City of Twin Falls has several openings for running the ticket booth...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls County, ID
Government
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

6 Unwritten Parking Lot Rules Twin Falls Drivers Need to Obey

There are a lot of important aspects to driving a vehicle in Twin Falls. You have to pay attention to yourself and to those around you and you have to do that while obeying all the laws of the land. But there’s a part of driving that is often overlooked and many of us have become lax in our efforts to do it well. That driving skill is parking.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Business Linked to Popular Reality TV Show Opening Soon In Twin Falls

There’s a new chiropractic office opening soon in Twin Falls, and fans of the reality show ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ will instantly recognize the name. The chiropractic office is called ‘TheJoint’ and will be located near the Twin Falls Walmart in the shopping center with Kneader’s and the new Duck Donuts. The address will be 148 Cheney Drive W in suite #300. Though the business isn’t open yet, they already have an online presence for Twin Falls where they say the office will open in September of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Foxworthy
95.7 KEZJ

4 Stores That Have Closed in Twin Falls You May Not Be Aware Of

A trend is continuing around Twin Falls that many would like to see stop but has continued to pick up steam over the last few months. The trend I am talking about is businesses closing in and around Twin Falls. It isn't uncommon to drive by a store on Monday or even go into it, to then on Thursday or Friday see that it is closed for good. Many of them have been closing their doors quietly, and it isn't until someone tells you or that you drive by yourself that you realize they are closed. It is sad to see some local stores close their doors, but sometimes the anticipation of what can fill the space is also exciting. Here are a few places that have closed over the last couple of months that you may or may not be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Magic Valley Beer Festival in Twin Falls – A Hophead’s Delight

If you're a Twin Falls beer buff, then an afternoon of sampling craft beer, eating great food, and enjoying live music with friends at Magic Valley Beer Festival is for you. The 11th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is coming to the Twin Falls City park on August 6 from 1-6pm, sponsored by Blue Lakes Rotary Club. You get to choose and sample from about 150 varieties of craft beer, hard ciders and seltzers. Not to mention, you're also doing a good thing for the community while you enjoy yourself. The beer festival is sponsored by Blue Lakes Rotary Club and event proceeds go back to local charity work in Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoshone Falls#Guns#Kayaks#Rodeo#Twin Cinema
95.7 KEZJ

WIN: 4 Passes to Ice Cream Funday in Twin Falls

Twin Fall Rotary Club's Ice Cream Funday is coming up this Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. Here's your chance to win 4 passes to this year's event. This Saturday you can eat all the ice cream you want until your brain freezes, while doing good for the Twin Falls community.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Canal Company Expecting Water Cutbacks in August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The forecast has the Twin Falls Canal Company planning on cutbacks in water delivery to irrigators as early as next month. Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Jay Barlogi said in a brief statement that given the current drought conditions, in order to continue water deliveries to the end of the season, the amount of water allowed to irrigators will be reduced sometime in August from from five eighths of a miner’s inch per share to half of a miner’s inch per share. Barlogi said the company will have a better idea on the date when cutbacks will happen in the next week or so. "Company Officials believe that it is prudent to let Water Users know that the reduction in delivery is imminent and necessary to extend the water supply through to the end of the season," wrote Barlogi in an email to KLIX News Radio. He said the natural water flow below Blackfoot on the Snake River are at historic lows.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

8 Ways to Be Prepared When Kayaking in Idaho

One of the best parts of living in Idaho, especially in Twin Falls, is there are numerous areas to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. There is good hunting, fishing, and of course great places to kayak. The snake river borders the town and is a common place to go, but there are multiple lakes, streams, and bodies of water around the area and state to pull up, plop your kayak in the water, and enjoy a day on the water, while getting some exercise, or even just floating for a bit. Most in the area are experienced kayakers and have been doing so for years and are use to the conditions of the water such as the currents and when is a good time to go and not go. For others that are not as experienced, there can be a learning curve, and there are some things to know when kayaking in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

Check Out These 8 Classic Cars For Sale in the Magic Valley

The Magic Valley is full of amazing classic cars. Go to any car show and you’ll be in for a treat of restored and original pieces of automotive history. It seems like at least once a month there is a car show happening in Downtown Twin Falls at the city park. There are also numerous shows in surrounding cities. Just a few weeks ago the Idaho British Car Club made a stop in Twin Falls to show off their English rides. You can see a gallery of their cars at the bottom of this story, but first, let’s look at a few of the classic cars that are currently for sale in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Epic Home or Event Center, what will this Old Burley School Become?

The property currently listed on real estate sites was originally the Springdale Elementary School. Now, the possibilities are endless for the future of this historic building. Historic Burley Elementary School for Sale. The old Burley elementary school is listed for $550,000 on Zillow and really does have the potential to...
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Staying Home ‘Sick’ or Return to Work After COVID

What would you do? What would you do if you had time off work due to COVID or some other illness, and you began to feel better? You work hard all year long, you rarely take time off, and when you finally do you are sick and can't enjoy it. After a few days you begin to feel better and know they need you back at work, but do you let them know? Many of us go above and beyond for our jobs that we often sacrifice time with our families, and time for ourselves, and we find that we don't take enough time off. Once you get that time off, it is kind of nice to turn off your work brain and enjoy binge-watching a show, playing a video game, or getting some much-needed sleep. You finally feel better, and know you could go back to work, but do you wait another day or two to enjoy some "you" time instead?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy