New York City, NY

A Rewarding Career as a Pediatric Dentist

touro.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow a Touro Education Helped Daniel Peikes into His First-Choice Dental School and First-Choice Specialty. Dr. Dan is a pediatric dentist who, at age 40, effortlessly channels his inner kid, transforming the trauma of “open wide” into a truth-telling session that sometimes ends in a stand-up comedy...

las.touro.edu

