Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 July 22-24

downtownfrederick.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re looking to keep things cool by venturing indoors to enjoy a charming musical or a fun indoor thrift market with repurposed goods (and beer too!), or want to revel in the warmth of summer by taking in a historic walking tour, comedy or jazz, Downtown Frederick has you covered...

downtownfrederick.org

mocoshow.com

Baskin Robbins Officially Returning to Potomac

Back in late February Baskin Robbins closed its doors at Cabin John Village, announcing plans to return to nearby Potomac Woods Plaza in the spring (it will be replaced by The Scoop). Many fans of the 31 flavors were disappointed that there was no word of a return well into the summer, but Baskin Robbins will be coming to 1079 Seven Locks Rd, in the space that’s currently home to Ibhana Creations.
POTOMAC, MD
visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Town Square’s Èkó House Announces Grand Opening Weekend

Èkó House, a modern Pan-African restaurant located in Rockville Town Square announces its grand opening weekend on July 29 and 30, 2022. Èkó House, which celebrates Nigerian culture with fusion cuisine, art, and entertainment, has been open since February, but will have its ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration next weekend. “With exquisite cuisine, carefully curated interior, and exciting ambiance, each moment transports you to the vibrant city of Lagos. “
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Olney Crab House Applies for Liquor License

Olney Crab House opened at 18200 Georgia Avenue, Suite F/G, in May after 2.5 years of challenges that included a change in ownership. The restaurant is now looking to add a liquor license and has applied for a “Class B, Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” The hearing is set for Thursday, August 4th at 10:30am.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Updated Opening Information for Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg

The upcoming Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd is now expected to open by the end of August (representatives from the Lakeforest location originally told us that the new store was expected to open on July 17). Lakeforest currently has signage up announcing the relocation. Pollo Campero has additional...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Construction Begins at Upcoming Pizza Hut Location in Germantown

Back in December we let you know that Pizza Hut is moving into the Cloppers Mill shopping center in Germantown. It will be located at 18070 Mateny Rd, between Shoppers and Popeyes. After more than 6 months, construction has started at the restaurant. The location is smaller, so it will likely be similar to the upcoming Pizza Hut location that is taking over part of the former GameStop location in Four Corners, which is also a smaller store.
GERMANTOWN, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

A Luxury Residential Neighborhood Is Being Built at the Salamander Resort

The famed luxury resort breaks ground on new residences in Middleburg. Salamander Resort and Spa has been a luxurious spot for Northern Virginians and DC residents to escape, relax, and vacation for almost a decade now, and CEO and founder Sheila Johnson is just getting started. On July 19, Salamander broke ground on its latest project: Residences at Salamander.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

A fun Friday Festival: Cars and cakes bring out fire department supporters

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Friday night was a blast, both for car enthusiasts and for those with a sweet tooth, as Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual car show and bake auction. Cars of all designs lined the hillside beside the fire station, as beautiful summer weather allowed the car owners to showcase their prized possessions to Friday Festival attendees.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
mocoshow.com

Signage Up at CVS in Kentlands

Construction continues to progress at the upcoming CVS location in the Kentlands and “coming soon” signage was erected earlier this week. We first reported that CVS would be taking over the old Tommy Joe’s/Boulevard Tavern/Brasserie Beck/O’Donnell’s location in the Kentlands back in 2019. There’s no timetable for when CVS will be ready to open, but it wouldn’t surprise us if it opened by this end of this fall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Cat tests positive for rabies in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A cat tested positive for rabies on Friday near Route 77 in Frederick County, according to the health department. The cat was brought to the Maryland Department of Agriculture Lab due to its aggressive behavior. According to the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD), the young adult, gray tabby cat was found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
shepherdstownchronicle.com

KVC West Virginia Martinsburg holds grand opening and ribbon cutting

MARTINSBURG — On Friday, KVC West Virginia Behavioral Health Services held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, to celebrate the opening of their new office in Martinsburg. For around 50 years, KVC has provided behavioral health services to families throughout the country. Specifically, KVC West Virginia helps families...
MARTINSBURG, WV
NBC Washington

Sunflower Fields Return to the DC Area: Where to Enjoy Them

It is summer in the D.C. area, which also means it is sunflower season. Sunflowers are one of the most beloved signs of late summer in the area. Farms in Maryland and Virginia go all out this season, including activities such as sunflower mazes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of this special summer tradition.
CHAPTICO, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Gaithersburg Neighborhoods to Participate in National Night Out

Several Gaithersburg neighborhoods are joining communities across the country to participate in the Annual National Night Out (NNO) Against Crime campaign. On Tuesday, August 2, these neighborhoods will hold events to increase drug prevention awareness, generate support for anti-crime programs, encourage residents to be involved in their communities, and send a message that neighborhoods and businesses are organized to fight back against crime. The NNO programs help bring together residents, law enforcement agencies, local officials, civic groups, and neighborhood organizations.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
beltmag.com

Breezewood, Pennsylvania: The Most American Place on Earth

The meme-able turnpike is a nexus of American culture. Just a bit over thirty miles above the Mason-Dixon Line, where South kisses North and the East parts with the West, there is a rare breach in the Interstate Highway System, where motorists traveling I-70—either from or onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike—are forced into an intentionally generated cosmic vortex, an interdimensional portal in the unincorporated non-place of Breezewood, Pennsylvania. This segment of U.S. Route 30 is an awkward, unnecessary, doubled-back stretch of no-man’s land regulated by traffic-lights and lined with the commercial detritus of late capitalist dystopian American neoliberalism. In recent years, a 2008 photo of the strip has been immortalized in meme form, though even more official channels recognize how dystopian the place is, with the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation noting that “Many a motorist… after giving thanks to a higher authority for their blessings, has asked a lower authority to ensure a very warm spot in the afterlife for the highway engineers who conceived this design.”
BREEZEWOOD, PA

