Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Seek EU Nod For Omicron-Based COVID Jab

By Zacks
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced that they have completed the submission of a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which seeks authorization for their Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine candidate in individuals aged 12 years and older. The bivalent vaccine is a combination...

contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Antibodies After 1 and 2 Pfizer Vaccine Boosters

This Israeli study found 3 and 4 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech bolstered antibody titers in adults 60 and older. COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, though still effective against severe or fatal disease, are known to wane over time. This is exacerbated by the emergence of new, highly infectious variants, such as Delta and Omicron.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: CDC AdComm Backs Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, European Approval For PTC Therapeutics' Gene Therapy, Merck's Keytruda Flunks In Head, Neck Cancer Study

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adults. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee. Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 vaccine as a two-dose primary series for individuals aged 18 and above.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Efficacy Of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Drug Crashes, According To New NIH-Funded Study

A new National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study sheds new light on the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid to prevent patient hospitalizations due to COVID. The drug—the most prescribed FDA-approved oral COVID medication in the United States—has seen its efficacy rate drop in half, according to the report. The findings may validate the concerns of some researchers that predict Paxlovid’s efficacy could decrease over time, given its reliance on antiviral mode-of-action.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
Axios

UnitedHealthcare to cut co-pays for insulin

UnitedHealthcare starting next year will stop charging a co-pay to its fully-insured members for several critical medicines including insulin, the company announced during an earnings call Friday. Why it matters: Out-of-pocket costs have led many patients to ration live-saving drugs and become sicker as a result. Insulin also been a...
HEALTH
Fast Company

COVID-19 boosters for omicron are coming this fall. That may be too late to fight the BA.5 variant

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the virus mutate with stunning regularity as it circles the globe. Currently, the omicron variant of the pathogen, as well as its subvariants—tweaks to the virus’s genetic material that change its composition and can make it more infectious, contagious, or cause more serious disease—are infecting the most people. More than 75% of new U.S. cases are now linked to the BA.5 variant of omicron alone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
Benzinga

If You Invest $1000 In Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, Here's How Much Tesla, Zoom, And 32 Stocks You're Buying

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors generally see ETFs as safer investments over individual stocks because of their exposure to numerous stocks, sometimes spanning multiple sectors. The Cathie Wood-led ARK portfolio made its mark in 2020. Her flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, bet on “disruptive innovation,” which beat massive conglomerates like...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark. While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Neutralization efficacy of antibodies against omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 declines quickly

The omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected in South Africa in November 2021. The high level of infectiousness of the virus and its ability to quickly spawn additional variants has also been observed in Germany: Since January 2022 the omicron variant BA.1 has dominated here, followed in subsequent months by the variant BA.2. In the meantime, the virus has mutated further, and since June the variants BA.4 and BA.5 have superseded their predecessors.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Gold/Silver: The Understated Importance Of Supply

Analyses of gold and silver often tend to focus on demand-side drivers, with relatively minor attention given to the influence of supply. For example, both metals display negative correlations to changes in expectations for U.S. short-term interest rates and the U.S. dollar (Figures 1 and 2). While demand drivers such as these are important short-term determinants of prices, mining supply can be a significant driver of prices over the longer term.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Opinion: Covid-19 continues to surprise us

The million-dollar question is not whether BA.5 will cause a major uptick in infection across the country -- it has, and it will -- but rather whether anyone, including those who have been vaccinated or have developed infection or both, is safe from its voracious reach, writes Kent Sepkowitz.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Amazon Set To Face Tough Competition As It Expands Into The Healthcare Industry

Amazon.com Inc AMZN is acquiring 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM for $3.9 billion or $18 dollars per share in an all-cash merger agreement, including debt. About One Medical: 1Life Healthcare went public in 2020 and is operating under the name One Medical, providing primary-care services in-person or virtually as well as telemedicine services, as stated in the Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

'The Bear Market Is Over': Sundial Research Founder

The S&P 500 has experienced 110 reversals in the previous 135 sessions, representing 1% shifts from high or low to close. Recent sessions have seen an extraordinary increase in the volume of buyers who are eager to acquire visibility. “The bear market is over,” Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) Cream for the Treatment of Vitiligo

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) cream 1.5% for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. Opzelura is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for repigmentation in patients with vitiligo, and the only topical formulation of a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved in the United States. Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of skin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005819/en/ “With the approval of Opzelura in nonsegmental vitiligo, Incyte has once again delivered a treatment to patients with high unmet medical need who previously had no approved therapies,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We are proud of Incyte’s scientists and development teams that have made this milestone possible, and we’re pleased that eligible vitiligo patients now have a choice to address repigmentation.” In patients with non-segmental vitiligo, Opzelura is approved for continuous topical use twice daily to affected areas of up to 10% body surface area. Satisfactory patient response may require treatment with Opzelura for more than 24 weeks.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

YPF YPF - P/E: 5.23. Shell has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.4, which has increased by 44.58% compared to Q4, which was 1.66. YPF's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Incannex Approved To Commence Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of CBD Based Anti-Inflammatory Drug

Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL IHL has received approval from the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee ('HREC') for a phase 1 clinical trial investigating its proprietary multi-use, anti-inflammatory drug IHL-675A. IHL-675A is a combination cannabinoid drug comprising CBD and hydroxychloroquine ('HCQ') in a fixed dose combination. IHL-675A was observed to outperform...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

