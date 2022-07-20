Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Seek EU Nod For Omicron-Based COVID Jab

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) cream 1.5% for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. Opzelura is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for repigmentation in patients with vitiligo, and the only topical formulation of a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved in the United States. Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of skin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005819/en/ “With the approval of Opzelura in nonsegmental vitiligo, Incyte has once again delivered a treatment to patients with high unmet medical need who previously had no approved therapies,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We are proud of Incyte’s scientists and development teams that have made this milestone possible, and we’re pleased that eligible vitiligo patients now have a choice to address repigmentation.” In patients with non-segmental vitiligo, Opzelura is approved for continuous topical use twice daily to affected areas of up to 10% body surface area. Satisfactory patient response may require treatment with Opzelura for more than 24 weeks.

