MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The meeting place? A secret. Agenda? Not public. Name tags? Take them off in public. Even one of the main social events — trivia night — would be at an undisclosed location. This was no meeting of spies or undercover law enforcement agents. Instead, these were the security protocols for a gathering this week in Madison, Wisconsin, of state election bureaucrats from around the U.S.

