Not long ago, we reported about how the Apple M2 processor had made an astonishing first appearance on PassMark’s benchmark site. At that time, the M2 was solely classed as a desktop chip, and it managed to compete well against Alder Lake’s finest desktop CPUs, such as the Intel Core i9-12900. Now, the Apple M2 has also taken up its position in the laptop charts, which is more appropriate considering the part is currently only available in mobile devices such as the new MacBook Air and the 2022 MacBook Pro 13. There is a similar story to tell here as the Apple silicon produces a great single-thread performance score but can’t command the wattage required for a huge multithread test result.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO