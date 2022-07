Fresh off an upset over Cheyenne in the final game of the regular season, the Douglas Cats Legion baseball team hoped to carry a little bit of that magic into the playoffs. That win gave them the momentum they needed as the Converse County men whipped Buffalo 24-2 Monday in the opening round of the 2022 East District Tournament via the mercy rule in the fifth inning.

