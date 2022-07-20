ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Volunteer Firefighter Task Force roundtables set around the state

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
The Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service kicks off its regional roundtable listening tour in northeast Ohio 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 27 at the Wayne County Regional Training Facility in Apple Creek (Wayne County).

These roundtable events will be held in various regions across the state and provide an opportunity for firefighters and community members to share information with members of the task force. The task force will then be responsible for making recommendations to improve the sustainability of the volunteer fire service in Ohio.

The goal at the regional meetings is to solicit input from the volunteer fire department community regarding the issues and challenges they are facing everyday throughout Ohio.

The Daily Record

