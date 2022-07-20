10 Things That Completely Give Away That You’re From Twin Falls

What would you do? What would you do if you had time off work due to COVID or some other illness, and you began to feel better? You work hard all year long, you rarely take time off, and when you finally do you are sick and can't enjoy it. After a few days you begin to feel better and know they need you back at work, but do you let them know? Many of us go above and beyond for our jobs that we often sacrifice time with our families, and time for ourselves, and we find that we don't take enough time off. Once you get that time off, it is kind of nice to turn off your work brain and enjoy binge-watching a show, playing a video game, or getting some much-needed sleep. You finally feel better, and know you could go back to work, but do you wait another day or two to enjoy some "you" time instead?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO