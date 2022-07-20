ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

10 Things That Completely Give Away That You’re From Twin Falls

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are going to have a little fun with some of the things that people from Twin Falls do. And this is all meant as fun, please don't take life too seriously. The inspiration is Jeff Foxworthy behind this post of "You might be a redneck..." Well, instead, you might be...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss This Monstrous Event When it Comes to Twin Falls

Summer in the Magic Valley is packed with fun, events, parades, and heat. There is much to do and see and the only way to have a boring summer is to stay inside and choose to. Yes, it can be triple digits and be too hot to walk to the mailbox sometimes, but that isn't a reason to not go out to the fun events that take place every weekend. Concerts, vendor sales, parades, farmers' markets, and much more, there is something to do every weekend. This weekend there is a huge, monstrous event taking place in Twin Falls and you are not going to want to miss it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

CLAIM: A Mountain Lion Spotted at College of Southern Idaho

Two maintenance workers claimed they saw it wandering the campus as they were on a roof. At 8:15 on Wednesday morning. They attempted from a distance to get a picture. Idaho Fish and Game is looking into the report but there’s no confirmation as I'm writing this late this morning on Thursday. It would be rare for a big cat to be on the campus in the early morning hours but not an impossibility.
KIMBERLY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Business Linked to Popular Reality TV Show Opening Soon In Twin Falls

There’s a new chiropractic office opening soon in Twin Falls, and fans of the reality show ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ will instantly recognize the name. The chiropractic office is called ‘TheJoint’ and will be located near the Twin Falls Walmart in the shopping center with Kneader’s and the new Duck Donuts. The address will be 148 Cheney Drive W in suite #300. Though the business isn’t open yet, they already have an online presence for Twin Falls where they say the office will open in September of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

4 Stores That Have Closed in Twin Falls You May Not Be Aware Of

A trend is continuing around Twin Falls that many would like to see stop but has continued to pick up steam over the last few months. The trend I am talking about is businesses closing in and around Twin Falls. It isn't uncommon to drive by a store on Monday or even go into it, to then on Thursday or Friday see that it is closed for good. Many of them have been closing their doors quietly, and it isn't until someone tells you or that you drive by yourself that you realize they are closed. It is sad to see some local stores close their doors, but sometimes the anticipation of what can fill the space is also exciting. Here are a few places that have closed over the last couple of months that you may or may not be aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Magic Valley Beer Festival in Twin Falls – A Hophead’s Delight

If you're a Twin Falls beer buff, then an afternoon of sampling craft beer, eating great food, and enjoying live music with friends at Magic Valley Beer Festival is for you. The 11th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is coming to the Twin Falls City park on August 6 from 1-6pm, sponsored by Blue Lakes Rotary Club. You get to choose and sample from about 150 varieties of craft beer, hard ciders and seltzers. Not to mention, you're also doing a good thing for the community while you enjoy yourself. The beer festival is sponsored by Blue Lakes Rotary Club and event proceeds go back to local charity work in Southern Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Do You Know About this Creepy Abandoned House in Twin Falls?

On the south side of Twin Falls at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Orchard sits a house that has been vacant for at least a decade. I’ve lived in Twin Falls for about 15 years now and I don’t remember this house ever being occupied. It has always just sat there decaying. Eventually, all the glass windows were broken, I assume by vandals, and the openings boarded up. More recently some of the boards have been removed from the windows and there is evident vandalism inside with words and pictures painted on the walls. The creepiest part is the sad-looking old stuffed rabbit that has been nailed to a pole outside the house. Does anyone know the history of this house and if there are any plans for it and the property? In this gallery, you can see the current condition of the house plus how it has changed over the years with pictures dating back to 2007.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Ways to Be Prepared When Kayaking in Idaho

One of the best parts of living in Idaho, especially in Twin Falls, is there are numerous areas to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. There is good hunting, fishing, and of course great places to kayak. The snake river borders the town and is a common place to go, but there are multiple lakes, streams, and bodies of water around the area and state to pull up, plop your kayak in the water, and enjoy a day on the water, while getting some exercise, or even just floating for a bit. Most in the area are experienced kayakers and have been doing so for years and are use to the conditions of the water such as the currents and when is a good time to go and not go. For others that are not as experienced, there can be a learning curve, and there are some things to know when kayaking in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Check Out These 8 Classic Cars For Sale in the Magic Valley

The Magic Valley is full of amazing classic cars. Go to any car show and you’ll be in for a treat of restored and original pieces of automotive history. It seems like at least once a month there is a car show happening in Downtown Twin Falls at the city park. There are also numerous shows in surrounding cities. Just a few weeks ago the Idaho British Car Club made a stop in Twin Falls to show off their English rides. You can see a gallery of their cars at the bottom of this story, but first, let’s look at a few of the classic cars that are currently for sale in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

LDS Series Tells Story Of Slain Mother, Baby Buried In Twin Falls

A true crime series starring Andrew Garfield on HULU and FX tells the unimaginable story of the investigation that led to the capture of two men who murdered a Utah woman and her infant daughter nearly 40 years ago. Both men, who were members of a privately formed, extreme alliance steeped in Mormon teachings, ultimately received prison sentences for their heinous crimes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Politics
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Staying Home ‘Sick’ or Return to Work After COVID

What would you do? What would you do if you had time off work due to COVID or some other illness, and you began to feel better? You work hard all year long, you rarely take time off, and when you finally do you are sick and can't enjoy it. After a few days you begin to feel better and know they need you back at work, but do you let them know? Many of us go above and beyond for our jobs that we often sacrifice time with our families, and time for ourselves, and we find that we don't take enough time off. Once you get that time off, it is kind of nice to turn off your work brain and enjoy binge-watching a show, playing a video game, or getting some much-needed sleep. You finally feel better, and know you could go back to work, but do you wait another day or two to enjoy some "you" time instead?
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93 south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 44-year-old Twin Falls woman was a passenger in a Ford Edge whose driver failed to yield at the stop sign at 3700 North and the highway and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze headed north. The 26-year-old man from Wendell driving the Ford and a 25-year-old female passenger from Castleford were taken to the hospital, both had been wearing seat belts. The 40-year-old Buhl man driving the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and did not need hospital treatment. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours. ISP was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, the Filer Police Department, the Filer Fire Department, and the Twin Falls County Coroner.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Progress on the Bray Fire Now at 20k Acres

UPDATE: The latest from the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information is that crews have made progress in securing containment lines on the Bray Fire. New mapping indicates it has burned more than 20,000 acres. All of the active fire is in the interior. UPDATE:. BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are...
BLISS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

