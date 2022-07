Admiral Schofield is returning to the Orlando Magic. The team announced on Saturday that they have signed the former standout Tennessee forward to a two-way contract. Schofield played in 38 games for the Magic last year, averaging 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.3 minutes per game, shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from the 3-point line. During the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas earlier this month, Schofield averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.o assists in 18.5 minutes per game.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO