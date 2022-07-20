ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES JULY 2022 DIVIDEND

By PRNewswire
 4 days ago

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited CHW today announced that a dividend in an amount of four cents ($0.04) per share has been declared for the month of July, payable on August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29,...

