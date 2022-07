Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists killed two young male grizzly bears that were getting into garbage and chicken coops in the Blankenship and Coram areas. The bears, estimated to be 2.5-3.5 years old each, were both previously caught in conflicts in the Flathead Valley after getting into garbage, outdoor freezers and chicken coops. Most recently, FWP received numerous reports of the bears getting into chicken coops and garbage in the Coram area. Due to the bears being severely food conditioned, the decision was made to euthanize both bears on July 11 in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

