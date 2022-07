Henry J. Austin Health Center will provide required physical exams and vaccines for Trenton Public School students at various locations throughout the city of Trenton. “The goal of the school-based site services is to provide those services right at the school. So we help facilitate (and) make those appointments for the parents, and we let them know where they can come to have those services provided,” said Diana McNeil-Brown, Program Assistant for Henry J. Austin Health Center.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO