Early look at Wyoming’s showdown with Hawaii

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
 4 days ago
For the next four weeks, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell will continue to examine each game on the University of Wyoming’s 2022 football schedule. Here is a look into the Cowboys’ matchup against Hawaii.

Avoiding another letdown

Last fall’s regular-season finale with the Rainbow Warriors proved to be one of the biggest disappointments of Wyoming’s 2021 campaign.

The Cowboys entered the contest riding high after giving eventual Mountain West champion Utah State a 44-17 thumping the week prior. However, this positive momentum crashed to a halt amid a blowout loss in Laramie.

Hawaii jumped out to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter and cruised to a 38-14 victory, becoming bowl eligible in the process. Starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro compiled 409 total yards and four touchdowns, out-gaining the Pokes by more than 100 yards on his own.

Significant departures seem to have the Warriors poised to struggle in 2022, but as UW learned last season, anything can happen when the Paniolo Trophy is on the line.

Mass exodus

The transfer portal caused upheaval at a handful of MW schools this off-season, but nobody suffered from it as much as Hawaii.

UH had close to two dozen players hit the portal by the time head coach Todd Graham resigned in January, which coincided with claims of alleged player mistreatment. Cordeiro – who started 23 games for the program – was among the most notable exits, taking his talents in-conference to San Jose State. Another significant loss was Jonah Laulu, a two-year starter who is now at Oklahoma.

A new era

For all the chaos that the early stages of the off-season brought Hawaii, a change at the helm of the program has generated a sense of excitement for what the future may hold.

Warriors legend Timmy Chang, who set the NCAA’s all-time passing record with 17,072 yards between 2000-04 and notched a program-best 29 wins at quarterback, was brought in to replace Graham after five seasons as an assistant at Nevada. Chang played a key part in the development of two-time Mountain West offensive player of the year Carson Strong, who led the No. 6 passing offense in the country last season.

Notable arrivals

While it hurt much more than it helped, the transfer portal wasn’t all bad news for the Rainbow Warriors.

Former four-star prospects Joey Yellen and Cammon Cooper – who arrive via Pittsburgh and Washington State, respectively – will have a chance to take over the starting quarterback job after receiving limited action at their previous stops. Arkansas edge rusher Mataio Soli, another former four-star recruit, is an intriguing pickup on the other side of the ball.

By the numbers

The Cowboys hold a slight edge over Hawaii in ESPN’s Football Power Index, coming in six spots above the No. 105-ranked Rainbow Warriors. Sportsbooks seem to favor UW by a fairly significant margin, though.

DraftKings has Hawaii listed at 120-to-1 odds to win the MW championship, compared to Wyoming at 45-to-1. The over-under for the Rainbow Warriors’ conference win total is set at 2.5 games, one less than the Cowboys.

