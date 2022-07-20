ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Smoke in operating rooms? Nurses say NJ can help their health with new rule

By Michael Symons
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON – Nurses hope New Jersey this fall will join the growing list of states with laws requiring hospitals and ambulatory care centers to have polices in place to evacuate surgical smoke from an operating room as soon as possible. They say surgical smoke is like cigarette smoke...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Bayonne, NJ Pharmacist shut down for selling phony Covid-19 vaccine cards

A Bayonne (Hudson County) based pharmacist has been temporarily suspended and her practice shut down after investigators learned she was doling out fake Covid-19 vaccine cards and falsifying records. Christina Bekhit was arrested and charged with second-degree Computer Criminal Activity, third-degree Tampering with Public Information, and fourth-degree Falsification of Records...
BAYONNE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Public workers brace for huge increase in health benefit costs

Public employees and teachers in New Jersey are bracing for a huge increase in health benefit costs. The process of approving rate increases is typically secretive until State Health Benefits Commission meets to approve them. A meeting that was scheduled for Monday, July 18, was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 27.
HEALTH
Shore News Network

North Jersey Doctor Loses License After Selling Bogus COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

NEWARK – (PRESS RELEASE) – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs (Division) today announced that the New Jersey Board of Pharmacy has temporarily suspended the license and shut down the pharmacy of a Hudson County pharmacist arrested on charges of selling falsified COVID-19 vaccination record cards and fraudulently reporting the administration of COVID -19 vaccines to a state-managed vaccination registry without having administered the vaccine.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
94.5 PST

Residents are leaving in droves from these towns in NJ

TRENTON – North Jersey locales close to New York dominate the list of New Jersey municipalities that saw their populations decline most between the 2020 Census and mid-2021. All of the top 20 are in four counties – including seven in Hudson County. The U.S. Census Bureau makes...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Nurses#New Brunswick#Operating Room#Many Horses#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Nj#University Hospital
njbmagazine.com

First Intraoperative MRI System in NJ Installed at Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in New Jersey to acquire an intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Combi Suite allows for MR images to be taken before surgery, enhancing presurgical planning, as well as during the procedure, to improve the accuracy of brain tumor removal. When not in use during surgery, the MRI suite is available for diagnostic imaging, adding to the hospital’s existing arsenal of imaging tools.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Slate

America’s Proud Armpit

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
94.5 PST

The 20 Worst New Jersey Towns to Live in Will Surprise You

I think that New Jersey towns with even the worst reputations have positives. This is not a knock on any Garden State locations or the people who do live there and do their best to make things work. Four criteria were used to determine the worst places in New Jersey...
CBS New York

163 New Jersey state troopers graduate from academy

LINCROFT, N.J. -- New Jersey welcomed its newest state troopers to the force Friday. The 163 troopers -- 156 men and seven women -- received their badges at Brookdale Community College. The 163rd recruit class went through 20 weeks of physical and academic training to get to this day.
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

5 NJ Counties Asked to Conserve Water Amid Heat Wave

The heat is causing some New Jersey residents to change the way they use water. New Jersey American Water announced Wednesday that they are asking customers in five counties to take additional steps to cutback on water use now to avoid possible restrictions later. Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union...
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy