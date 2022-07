MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last weekend in Michigan City. Officers were called to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 17. When they arrived, they found a female, identified as Kylie McKee, 25, of Michigan City, with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that went off the roadway.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO