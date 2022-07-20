ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How far will the European Central Bank go to curb inflation?

By Mitchell Hartman
marketplace.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the lead of central banks around the world, the European Central Bank is expected to join the international inflation fight and start raising interest rates this week. The ECB sets rates for the 19 countries that use the euro single-currency. A quarter-point rate hike has been expected, though...

www.marketplace.org

US News and World Report

Colombia Central Bank Board Chief Defends Foreign Exchange Policy

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The board chief of Colombia's central bank on Thursday defended the monetary policy authority's decision not to intervene in movements of the country's peso, even as market volatility pushed other central banks in the region to take action. Colombia's currency fell 2.3% to 4,424 pesos to the...
ECONOMY
CNBC

10-year yield slides to two-week low as weak data, ECB move dampen sentiment

Initial jobless claims rose last week to the highest in eight months, while a gauge of factory activity slumped in July. The European Central Bank on Thursday announced a 50 basis point hike to interest rates as concerns about runaway inflation outweighed fears of slowing growth induced by Russia's war in Ukraine.
BUSINESS
The Week

Economy: As inflation booms, does recession loom?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. The time for debate is over, said the Financial Times in an editorial: The Federal Reserve must focus on getting inflation under control. Prices rose by a staggering 9.1 percent last month compared with a year ago, reaching a 40-year high. Until recently, it was possible to hope for a soft landing, a mild slowdown that would "tame the inflation problem and get the economy back to robust growth without too much pain." Now, though, "the decision seems straightforward: raise rates rapidly." Taking strong steps now, even if they mean a recession, is better than letting inflation turn into "a vicious cycle." If the Fed moves too fast, "it's easier to reverse course by loosening monetary policy than it is to bear down on an inflationary problem that has seeped into the groundwater."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Strong dollar looms over U.S. earnings season

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Companies reporting earnings in coming weeks are likely to mention one common factor gouging their results: the strong dollar. The U.S. currency stands near a 20-year high against a basket of its peers.
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets mixed after first ECB rate hike in over a decade

LONDON — European stocks were mixed on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a 50 basis point hike to interest rates, its first interest rate hike for 11 years. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks shedding 1.9% while media stocks gained 1.3%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Dollar Cresting as Central Banks Ape Fed :Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) -Central banks around the world are starting to sing from the U.S. Federal Reserve's hymn sheet - and it could well be a coda to the dollar's startling appreciation of the past year. The European Central Bank's surprisingly large half-point interest rate rise on Thursday was a milestone...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

How are manufacturers faring in this economy?

There have been a few indications that manufacturing activity has been slowing down in recent months. That’s a sign that manufacturers aren’t all that optimistic about the economy right now. Part of the issue is that demand for a lot of manufactured goods has already been slowing down.
ECONOMY
CNBC

The Fed's inflation fight is hitting the U.S. housing market

The U.S. Federal Reserve is waging an intense fight against inflation, using interest rates as its primary weapon. That has a big effect on the housing market. What's more, the Fed now owns $2.7 trillion of mortgage bonds, part of its plan to prop up the financial system when Covid first started. And it began selling them in June.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan's Inflation Stays Above BOJ's Target for 3rd Straight Month

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation remained above the central bank's 2% target for a third straight month in June, as the economy faced pressure from high global raw material prices that have pushed up the cost of the country's imports. The rise in consumer prices challenges the Bank of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mixed as traders eye weak data, euro drops

Equity markets in Asia and Europe were mixed Friday as traders struggled to track another Wall Street rally, with below-par US data easing expectations for a sharper pace of interest rate hikes but adding to recession worries. "The statement will be crucial and, depending on how it plays out, could stop what I consider a bear market rally, in its tracks," he said in a note.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Snap Shares Plunge 25% as Economy, Fierce Competition Slow Revenue Growth

(Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday painted a grim picture of the effects of a weakening economy on social media and declined to make a forecast in "incredibly challenging" conditions, sending its shares down 25% and setting off a chain reaction of stocks among rivals. The Snapchat owner said some advertisers...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar shrugs off dismal U.S. data to edge higher

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar shrugged off early weakness to edge higher against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. business activity shrank for the first time in nearly two years in July as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
BUSINESS

