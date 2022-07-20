ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Human Resources Company Expands in Louisiana

By Site Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Insperity, a provider of human resources and business performance solutions, announced its expansion into Louisiana. “We’re excited to expand our offerings within the Louisiana market,” said Ross Astramecki, Insperity senior...

Bercen Announces $17.5M Expansion of Denham Springs Plant

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:. Bercen, a division of specialty ingredients manufacturer Vertellus, is announcing a $17.5 million expansion of its Denham Springs facility that will allow the company to retain 55 jobs and create eight new jobs with an average annual salary of $75,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion will result in 23 indirect jobs, for a total of 31 new jobs in Louisiana’s Capital Region.
What Are Louisiana’s Top Shopping Holidays?

We all know Christmas automatically brings shopping. Unfortunately for many, that's what Christmas means... shopping. What should be one of the most joyous times of the year, celebrating the birth of Jesus, brings a lot of stress and anxiety to many. The reasons why could actually be a completely different article. (Mainly it's because our focus has turned more to what we're going to buy for Uncle Harold than the birth of our savior.. but I digress!) Having said that, you might be surprised to know that Christmas isn't the biggest shopping season of the year... in fact, number 1 might surprise you even more.
Bill Would Increase Louisiana’s Share of Oil and Gas Revenue

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise announced that they have introduced bipartisan legislation that would update the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) to increase coastal states’ share of oil and natural gas revenue. They say the Budgeting for Renewable Electrical Energy Zone Earnings (BREEZE) Act “equalizes the percentage of revenue sharing to match those of onshore states, improves south Louisiana’s resiliency against hurricanes, provides hundreds of millions more dollars to restore our coast, and sets the stage to invest and collect revenue from offshore wind energy.”
Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
LOUISIANA QUEEN OF SEAFOOD CHEF AMANDA CUSEY TO BATTLE 13 CHEFS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY FOR THE TITLE KING FOR QUEEN OF AMERICAN SEAFOOD

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are excited to announce Chef Amanda Cusey of Villa Harelquin in Lake Charles – the reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood – will face-off against 13 other chefs from around the country to the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition, the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off.
Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
Louisiana FFA elects officer team, awards members at state convention

(07/22/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana FFA members gathered in Alexandria in June for the 93rd Louisiana FFA State Convention. The convention recognized achievements of the organization’s members, thanked stakeholders and supporters and members elected the state officer team. State officers serve as student leaders and advocates for...
Wind energy could be coming to the coast of Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An effort to reduce our carbon footprint is making its way to Southwest Louisiana as President Joe Biden’s executive actions outline the creation of a wind energy area in the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Department of Interior announced it is seeking public comment...
Louisiana State Police search for new recruits to join their ranks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are looking to recruit members of the community to join their ranks. A number of law enforcement officers view their careers as rewarding. According to one survey, more than half (56%) of officers who were asked said they were satisfied with their jobs.
Louisiana DOTD: 7 upcoming projects will cost $25.5 million to complete

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transpiration and Development (DOTD) has announced the final bid results for various projects across the state, amounting to $25.5 million. Here are the projects and respective bids:. East Baton Rouge Parish: replacement of Blackwater Bayou Bridge – $4,908,008.29. Claiborne Parish:...
Our Views: The values of openness -- and civility -- should be championed by libraries across Louisiana

In a conservative parish in a conservative state, the people of Livingston Parish don’t need to become a new front in America’s contentious culture wars. So while an occasionally heated discussion broke out, civility was preserved despite hot topics being broached at the traditionally sleepy meetings of the Livingston Parish Library’s board of control.
Woman’s Hospital encourages locals to stay in shape

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One study claims that 36% of all Louisiana residents are obese, which amounts to a crowd that can fill Tiger Stadium. As this is the case, a number of locals are taking advantage of community fitness initiatives designed to help people reach and maintain a healthy weight.
