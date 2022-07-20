ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

People are recording their pets' reactions to hit PS5 cat video game Stray and it's adorable

By Ashleigh Gibbs
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LYb6_0gmTDX3k00
(Image credit: Twitter / @CatsWatchStray)

If you've got a feline friend in your life, it's likely you've seen them gaze intently or even paw at your television screen. Only now, a new Twitter account called Cats Watching Stray is taking the concept of cats enjoying their very own kitty entertainment to whole new levels.

Rather than filming their furry friends pawing at their favorite television or film characters, pet owners are now showing off their shared love for new cat video game Stray with their special companion in tow.

If you've not yet heard of Stray, this purrfect video game - currently available on PlayStation 4, 5 and Windows - essentially follows an adorable stray feline who finds itself trapped in an unpopulated underground city after becoming separated from his whiskered friends.

But what's really got cat owners talking is the game's perfect depiction of a real cat's characteristics.

From pressing a button to hear your cat character meow multiple times to watching it scratch its way through sofas and rugs and nuzzle itself up beside a host of robotic companions, cat owners everywhere have become inspired to share their love for their feline friends' unique behavior across social media.

In one Tweet, user @sionesausau (opens in new tab) records her cat fascinated by the sight of multiple digital cats congregated together, pawing at the screen in interest.

  • Stray: Review (opens in new tab)

"Our cat loves it too!" @ThatRobinGray (opens in new tab) shared on the account, alongside an adorable picture of his kitty near mimicking the video game feline's position.

While Mary Beth's cat Sparky has taken the idea of 'Cats Watching Stray' quite literally, by moving her head at every single movement the digital felines take in the game.

"Sparky gives Stray a positive review so far," she wrote in her Tweet.

But it's not just felines that are feeling the Stray vibes.

Even dogs have got in on the action with user Tom Warren (opens in new tab) posting a hilarious clip of his pup Frank whimpering at the sight of the digital feline character and obsessively watching the screen.

Fancy getting in on the action with your pet? You can find Cats Watching Stray over on Twitter with the handle @CatsWatchStray (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZpnp_0gmTDX3k00

Ashleigh is Digital Editor on PetsRadar. With over 8 years of experience in print and digital media, she has acted as an editorial lead on a variety of projects, with animal themes a keen interest. As an avid animal lover, you can often find Ashleigh checking out the newest trends in animal care or looking at cute cat videos on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
petpress.net

Why does my cat follow me to the bathroom: 5 Reasons

Do you have a cat that seems to be always underfoot, especially when you’re trying to use the restroom in peace? Do you also ask yourself the question that “Why does my cat follow me to the bathroom?” you are not alone. Many cat owners report that...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stray#Cat Owners#Pet Owners#Television#Video Game
pethelpful.com

Puppy's Reaction to Woman Singing Him to Sleep Is Melting Hearts

Parents will try all kinds of tricks to help their children go to bed. Maybe that includes a bedtime story or if they really can't sleep, a soothing drive in the car. And for those who have a good singing voice (not us, lol) can rock their little ones to bed with a lullaby. You've probably already heard of these tricks before. But have you ever heard of a pawrent doing it for their pets?
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Greyhound 'Very, Very High' After Vet Visit Has Internet in Stitches

A dog named Sambucca has gone viral for looking high after coming back from a veterinarian visit with its owner, in a video that has amused the internet. In the video, published by the dog owner's child, who goes by the username u/oldsadman, the dog's owner can be seen holding Sambucca, laughing at the way the dog is staring into space with its mouth open, unable to move or bark.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
GMA

Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
GEORGIA STATE
pawesome.net

7 Different Types of Chihuahuas

Often seen in the arms (and purses) of celebrities and renowned as the national symbol of Mexico, Chihuahuas are small, cute and amusing “purse dogs” and one of the oldest dog breeds in America. According to the AKC, there are officially two types of Chihuahuas—short-coated and long-coated.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Girl's Terrified Reaction to a Lizard Has the Internet Cracking Up

Animals are endlessly entertaining. Whether they're begging for food or playing with one another, there's so much to watch and enjoy. Even a reaction to an animal--instead of the creature itself--can cause quite a stir. Just ask @babspitre, who jumped on the opportunity to scare her daughter with the animal she fears most...lizards.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Woman Uses Her 'Teacher Voice' to Scare Off a Bear and We Can't Stop Laughing

Sometimes, you just know you're in trouble. Maybe it's when Mom gives that stink eye or an auntie uses your full name--there are the moments that shoot pure dread into any heart. Then there's the teacher voice. Anyone who's been a student knows exactly what we're talking about: that powerful, edgy tone that can command any room. It's a warning and a time-out all at once.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video Of Bear Showing Off Soccer Skills In Tahoe Has People In Awe

For the folks who live in the mountains near Lake Tahoe, bear sightings aren't as rare as one would think. Since they frequently inhabit the area, though, it was only a matter of time before a video like this emerged. And it's just as hilarious as it is impressive. The...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

He Finds An Injured Wild Fox In The Road And Brings Him Home As His Best Friend

Some people view wild animals as companions, while others view them as foes. The world is still split between those who have the compassion to care for our fellow forest and jungle creatures and those who do not, because they see these extraordinary beings as ferocious beasts who do not deserve our respect and care but rather as violent beings who should be avoided at all costs.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them

Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gin Lee

Taking care of a Christmas cactus

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera) The Christmas cactus isn't just for Christmas! In fact, the plant can be kept year round and can thrive for many years. They do very well in porous clay pots, and they love being in areas with high humidity. The plant generally blooms throughout the winter.
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

8K+
Followers
229
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy