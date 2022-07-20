This airline is launching electronic bag tags to speed up airport check-in

A retired British couple was kicked off an Air Canada flight on Tuesday evening, along with 23 others - with no explanation given as to what they had done wrong.Richard and Patricia Brailey, aged 71 and 66 respectively, had boarded flight AC866 to London Heathrow at Montreal’s international airport with no problems. But shortly after settling into their seats, armed police reportedly boarded the plane to remove the Braileys. Some 25 other passengers were ejected from the aircraft cabin at the same time and in the same manner.Their son Patrick Brailey slammed the airline on social media , saying:...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO