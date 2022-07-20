ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

This airline is launching electronic bag tags to speed up airport check-in

By Jennifer Korn
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Alaska Airlines is rolling out electronic bag tags in an effort to speed up the airport check-in process for customers, the company said...

Tiger Pisces
3d ago

I save time and money at the Airport, when I drive by to LA from Sac! I can drive in 7hrs to LA and I probably still be checking and waiting for canceled fights 8hrs later!

