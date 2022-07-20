ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Michael Cox, Who Was Once Brutalized By Boston Cops, Becomes Police Commissioner

By Juan Ignacio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Cox, the officer who was viciously beaten by Boston Police in the 90s, will now help to “revitalize” the city’s controversial Police Department as commissioner, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday morning. Cox, who currently serves as the Ann Arbor Police Chief, spent nearly 33 years...

WBUR

Three arrested after white supremacist group marches in Jamaica Plain

Three people were arrested after men identifying with a white supremacy group marching in Jamaica Plain clashed with counter-protesters Saturday. The Nationalist Social Club - 131, a New England neo-Nazi group, marched and chanted on a sidewalk in Jamaica Plain, holding a banner that said "Pedo Scum Off Our Streets."
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

July 22, 2021: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed in Dorchester on Friday Expected to Survive

On Friday, July 22nd at approximately 01:00 hours, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 along with Boston EMS responded to the area of Bowdoin Street and Hamilton Street in Dorchester for a 911 call reporting a person stabbed. First arriving officers located an adult male victim who was confirmed to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 89-year-old woman who struck Burlington officer with car won’t face charges

BURLINGTON, Mass. — An 89-year-old woman who struck a Burlington police officer with her car earlier this month will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Friday. The officer was working a a private construction detail in the area of 26 Beacon Street in Burlington on July 14 when the woman attempted to drive around him, but she instead hit him and kept going north toward Woburn, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

FULL RADIO RECORDING: MSP Pursuit of Bank Robber Anthony Miele Who Died Tuesday in 495 Standoff

On Tuesday evening, Massachusetts State Police were forced to shutdown I-495 on the Andover Lawrence line due to a person who had barricaded themselves inside of a vehicle with a gun to their head while wearing body armor. The incident turned into a standoff on the interstate, resulting in highway and surrounding area to be shut down for over two hours, reopening around 10pm. Drivers were warned to stay clear of the incident, and were rerouted northbound to I-93. You can listen to the full audio below:
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police conclude investigation into shooting deaths of Rhode Island couple

CUMBERLAND — Chief Matthew J. Benson has issued a final update into the investigation of the deaths of two people on June 22. An investigation of the facts and circumstances by Cumberland Police detectives, working with the Rhode Island State Police, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office and the Office of State Medical Examiners, has determined that 42-year-old Courtney Huard was the victim of a domestic homicide due to marital issues and was fatally shot by her husband 51-year-old Eric Huard.
CUMBERLAND, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Salvadoran man living in Massachusetts sentenced for illegal reentry a third time

“A Salvadoran man residing in Lynn was sentenced on July 19, 2022 in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
BOSTON, MA

