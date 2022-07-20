ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why Gentleman Jack was cancelled

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGentleman Jack season 2 spoilers follow. Earlier this month, it was announced that the BBC One and HBO series Gentleman Jack was to be cancelled after only two seasons. Based on the diaries of real-life Yorkshire landowner and queer icon Anne Lister, the series won critical acclaim and a dedicated fan...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Sanditon stars address how Theo James' season 2 absence is handled

Sanditon spoilers follow. Sanditon stars Kris Marshall and Alex Vlahos have weighed in on Theo James' departure from the period drama. In March, viewers were shocked to learn how the series dealt with James' absence. The actor played Sidney Parker in season one, but was written off the series after quitting in May 2021.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit Midsomer Murders

Based on the novels by Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders centres around the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby, and later his successor and cousin John Barnaby, to solve a series of murders that take place in the fictional county of Midsomer. The ITV detective drama has been a British...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint responds to racist trolls

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has hit back at racist trolls who have criticised his casting in the show. The star will take on the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, and appeared at this weekend's Comic-Con (where Digital Spy was in attendance) to speak about the series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Whelan
Person
Sophie Rundle
Person
Anne Lister
digitalspy.com

Kath & Kim cast are filming "something" for the 20th anniversary...

Gina Riley, Jane Turner & Magda Szubanski are understood to be filming at NEP Studios in South Melbourne under a shroud of secrecy, and hopefully Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn are also in on the action. It isn’t clear if this might constitute new scripts picking up the much-loved characters...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Will Neighbours be unrested anytime as was suggested by Freemantle ?

The Neighbour team assured fans that the show "HAD" to be rested , this does not imply finishing forever. Therefore does anyone think it will be back in some way or another e.g. a spin off, online series, new name ? I'd love it to be brought back / given a reprieve . Going to miss it terribly.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die's Ana de Armas says there's "no need" for a female 007

No Time to Die's Ana de Armas isn't keen on gender-swapping the role of 007. The star, who portrayed badass CIA operative Paloma in last year's 25th Bond movie, spoke to The Sun about the ever-present question: who should replace Daniel Craig?. For years, names like Idris Elba, James Norton,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Hbo Max#Hbo
digitalspy.com

Neighbours in its Afterlife..

None of us who love Neighbours want the Show to end but ending it is so this is my prediction of where our current residents and returnees will end up after the Show finishes and who will live where... Mal & Izzy end up buying No.22 and Holly moves from...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone season 4 UK release date finally confirmed

Yellowstone season 4 is finally coming to the UK – and soon. Paramount+ has confirmed that the first three episodes of this season will arrive on the streaming platform, which recently launched in the UK, on August 17. Subsequent episodes will follow every Wednesday on a weekly basis. Paramount+...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Jade Goodys Legacy...

It looks like her eldest son will be joining Eastenders as a regular character. Jades racism row with Shilpa Shetty has resurfaced to members attention again. Over a decade later, what do you think of the incident and her legacy that followed (and saved lives?) It was more about class...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones creator responds to show's biggest criticism

Game of Thrones may have ruled the world, but it received its fair share of criticisms along the way, from characters teleporting all over the place, forgetting about Gendry, all of season 8, and its treatment of women. While a lot of that is down to what the TV showrunners...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
digitalspy.com

John Wick 4 trailer reveals first look at Bill Skarsgård's mystery role

John Wick newcomer Bill Skarsgård is on violent form in the fourth movie's first trailer. He goes by the name Marquis, and although we know next to nothing about this mysterious character, it's suggested that the unstoppable super assassin John (reprised by Keanu Reeves) must strike some sort of deal with him.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Media Spotlight on LI

It won’t have escaped your notice that the media are all over Love Island this year. Nothing new, but I’ve detected that quite a few of the people commenting in radio phone-ins, etc. are head teachers, charity directors and similar ‘experts’. Besides the obvious reasons, I’m...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

ED: Where are Debbie, Jack, Nate, Frankie & Aaron?

Surely Faith would want to see her two absent great grandchildren? Have any of the three absent grandchildren even phoned to ask how she is?. The show is just really odd at the moment, it feels as if they decide that they are working with these 15 actors this month, and sod the rest. I find it odd that they don't throw in a few one sided conversations, someone on the phone with Debbie, or passing a message from Debbie to Faith etc. Its like they completely forget people. We just don't see or hear from characters for weeks at a time. Aaron as well, as you say. Unlike the usual Dingle tradition, he hasn't fled the country to avoid the law, so why wouldn't he be mentioned in the Faith is dying storyline? Are we to believe that its so important that he got away from the village because he couldn't handle it that he would show no concern over Faith? I know they aren't going to bring him back, but they just vanish and are forgotten about.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Sue Devaney teases Debbie Webster's shocking new plan

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Sue Devaney has shared new details of her character Debbie Webster's risky new plan. Upcoming episodes see Debbie hit breaking point as she realises that she can't afford the money to settle with Ed Bailey following his recent accident at her hotel. Debbie...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks upcoming stunt

Does anyone have any idea what this stunt is, in upcoming Hollyoaks? I am looking forward to it. When it comes to stunts, Hollyoaks do better stunts then Emmerdale. That stunt (well, what stunt) with flashforward week on Emmerdale was pathetic and rubbish, call that car a stunt where that pole fell down with Cain trapped in the car, and the producers state we will see a stunt that has never been seen before. What a joke lol.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Re-watching Spyfall Parts 1 and 2

I re-watched Spyfall with my wife on Tuesday. It was my wife's first time seeing it and my second time seeing it. I really like the first episode which was fun and very well produced. (I love the "Worst Uber Ever!" line.) The second episode, however, really let the story down. I couldn't put my finger on it the first time I watched it, but it clicked with me when I watched it this time.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours' David and Aaron bedroom scene "cut short" on UK broadcast

A bedroom scene involving Neighbours fan-favourite couple David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan was "cut short" for the soap's UK airing. Wednesday's episode (July 20), which aired on Channel 5, featured the couple in bed together for the first time. While fans were delighted at finally seeing a bedroom scene between...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy