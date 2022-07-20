ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego among California cities where wages are growing fastest

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
Daytime view of the historic downtown district of Fresno, California. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve noticed the cost of living – including gas, food, rent and everything else – has gone way up. There is a sliver of hope for residents of certain California cities, where wages are also going up.

MoneyGeek analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the country’s 75 largest metro areas to determine where wages are going up and where they’re going down.

Did earnings go up in California’s biggest cities? MoneyGeek found mixed results.

Of the large metro areas, Fresno saw the biggest jump in wages in 2022. In Fresno, hourly wages went up nearly 8%, according to MoneyGeek data shared with Nexstar. Despite that jump, Fresno residents still earn less than residents of most major California cities on average.

San Francisco and Silicon Valley residents, on the other hand, have much higher wages, but some have seen income contract over the last year. In San Jose, the average hourly rate dropped by half a percent, MoneyGeek found.

Bakersfield residents also saw their incomes shrink on average by about a quarter percent.

See how wages have changed in California’s largest cities in the chart below:

Metro areaAverage hourly earningPercent change year-over-year

Fresno$28.307.86%

Sacramento$34.406.25%

Los Angeles$36.905.73%

San Diego$36.704.98%

Oxnard$33.202.09%

San Francisco$45.002.02%

Riverside$28.100.54%

Bakersfield$29.70-0.27%

San Jose$49.50-0.52%

Changes in hourly earnings across California cities, according to BLS statistics analyzed by MoneyGeek.

The bad news is that even in the California city with the highest wage growth over the last year, the average salary isn’t going up fast enough to keep up with inflation. While Fresno saw 7.86% hourly wage growth in 2022, year-over-year inflation was at 9.1% in June.

Some U.S. cities did top that 9.1% figure. Detroit, Louisville, Austin, Virginia Beach and the Florida city of North Port all saw hourly wages grow more than 10%, according to MoneyGeek’s findings.

The national average wage went up 5.11% to $32.08 per hour.

