KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on July 22 for his involvement in a shooting on July 8 that injured another juvenile. Officers reported to 10th Avenue on July 8 after people reported shots fired. A juvenile had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. KPD has been investigating since, according to Lieutenant Ryan Kelly.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO