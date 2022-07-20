ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL in Top 100 Places to Live in U.S.

wbwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livability.com Top 100 Places to live in the U.S. have been revealed and Bloomington, IL made the list!. To compile their list, the website examined more than 2,300 cities considering more than 50 data points that fall into nine categories: amenities, education, economy,...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

West Fest block party comes back from hiatus Saturday

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the West Bloomington Revitalization Project’s West Fest free block party returns Saturday, from 5-9 p.m. There is a 90′s theme for this year’s block party with food, a bounce house, an inflatable obstacle course, a look at West...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Central Illinois railroad history is tied into local genealogy

The development of Peoria-area railroads began in the 1840s and brought immigrant laborers of many nationalities to central Illinois, many of them who put down not only tracks, but roots that remain in this area. This was the message that Ralph “Bud” Linroth, author of three books on Illinois railroad...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Business owners react to new parking lot in warehouse district

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business owners are reacting after a nearly four-acre lot was purchased by the City of Peoria for a new parking lot in the warehouse district. “It’s about time!” said Gone Axe Throwing owner, Matthew Ruder. The public parking lot will be constructed on...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Bloomington, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IL
Telegraph

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

New bargain outlet coming to Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One of the nation’s fastest growing retailers is making its way to Peoria. Ollie’s is a bargain outlet that’s set to come to Peoria in September. This year, the retailer is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The company initially started in Harrisburg,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What will the City of Peoria do with the newly purchased lot?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria purchased new land in the Warehouse District for additional parking. “It’s good news for Peoria, it’s an old subdivision being redone,” said JP Companies president, Pat Sullivan. The nearly four-acre lot is now in the hands of the...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Economy#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#B N#Minnesota Fishers#Indiana Read
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jimmy’s Bar

Jimmy’s Bar is an iconic West Peoria bar that opened its doors in 1982. I became a regular that year and up until 1993, I was in there at least a few times every month enjoying the beer, food, people and the hospitality and fun vibes provided by owner Jimmy Spears and his outstanding and friendly crew.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Secretary of State extends license expiration dates again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Time is running out — for real, this time — if you need to get your drivers license or state I.D. card in Illinois. Expiration dates had been extended to the end of July. But, Secretary of State Jesse White has moved the date again, to December first.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

OSF and Illinois CancerCare announce collaboration

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On Thursday, OSF and Illinois Cancer announced they are coming together in efforts to advance cancer care throughout the state. Preparations started last August with the groundbreaking for the OSF Healthcare Cancer Care Institute in downtown Peoria. The facility is expected to take patients...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys Red River Farms shed

EUREKA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The business posted a photo to Facebook of the farm’s main shed in an inferno. The Red River Farms main shed housed the owners farm shop and all of their market freezers, egg washing station, donut fryer among other things. Due to the...
EUREKA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
wjbc.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection hosted by McLean County in September

On September 17, at Heartland Community College, the Ecology Action Center will host the 2022 McLean County Household Hazardous Waster Collection. Residents of Illinois can dispose of dangerous, flammable, corrosive, reactive, and explosive household products and chemicals during this event. If not properly disposed of, these wastes can pose a...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Troubled plane lands safely at CIRA

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are safe after the small engine plane they were piloting experienced trouble landing Thursday afternoon. Central Illinois Regional Airport Spokesperson Fran Strebing says it happened just before 1:15 PM Thursday. The plane landed and came down the runway into a safety area,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Destination Illinois: Caterpillar Visitors Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Caterpillar Visitors Center is located on the Peoria Riverfront, near the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The center opened in 2012 and has welcomed visitors from every state and more than 40 countries. Inside is a whole world painted Caterpillar yellow. It’s part historical museum, part hands-on activity, and some other fun stuff.  […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Apprenticeship application open Local 649

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria resident officer speaks on city’s violence

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The subject of violence in Peoria is dominating conversations at both the city and county levels. Seven months into 2022 Peoria has had multiple carjackings, more than 2,800 shots fired, and 14 homicides. The last four murders happened in the first 16 days of July.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Video catches 40 shots fired in Peoria Tuesday night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Tuesday night 40 shots were fired and two women were hit in Peoria’s East Bluff Neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the sound when the bullets began flying. “It sounded like World War II or something,” said East Bluff resident and community activist, Jessie McGown...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: Full interview with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Watch WMBD’s full interview with the founder and CEO of Rivian RJ Scaringe Thursday. Scaringe confirmed to WMBD that the company will not be laying off any employees working at the Normal plant.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy