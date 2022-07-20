Drug Trafficking Trial of Michael Acosta, Former District Attorney Candidate, Scheduled for Early Next Year

A wild officer-involved shooting and collision-ended chase in Eureka somehow resulted in no major injuries, drama ensued after a social media influencer filmed himself trying to help a Eureka panhandler, a spy camera was found in the women’s bathroom at the Fortuna Rodeo, a community garden sign in Arcata was vandalized in a way that appears to be hateful toward immigrants, a hurdle is approaching for the proposed economy-shaking fish farm in Samoa, accused racial-slurring assaulters are sought by Eureka police, the northern Arcata area Valley West is looking to get its first river-access park, Eureka export Mike Patton surprisingly revealed intimate mental health details to Rolling Stone, musician John Mayer donated $10K in support of local nature, Humboldt Last Week kiddo Audrey was the first Humboldt Crabs bat girl of the season, event suggestions, and more.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO