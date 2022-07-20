ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Drug Trafficking Trial of Michael Acosta, Former District Attorney Candidate, Scheduled for Early Next Year

By Rhonda Parker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrial has been scheduled in late February for a Eureka defense attorney accused of dealing drugs out of his home and law office on Cedar Street. This morning visiting Judge Marilyn Miles set a Feb. 27, 2023 trial date for Michael Phillip Acosta and his partner Sarah Marie Carroll, arrested during...

