Even when a space has everything going for it — great square footage, awesome light, solid finishes — it's hard to make real use of it if it doesn't actually fit the needs of the people who live there. Case in point: This dining room from DIYer Amanda Escoe's 2001 home. When the family moved in, the dining room had a traditional look that didn't quite vibe with their style, but the main issue was that it just wasn't all that practical for the family.

