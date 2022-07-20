ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Sunnyside Dance Company to Open 3,000 Square Foot Studio on Queens Boulevard

Astoria Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing Sunnyside dance company is opening a 3,000 square foot studio on Queens Boulevard. Dance Matters NYC, which was established by Sunnyside resident Mariana Sanchez in 2016, is opening a dance studio on the 2nd floor at 37-10 Queens Blvd. The facility will consist of three dance studios,...

astoriapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Some Toms River Township Residents Placed on Water Restrictions

TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you live in Toms River’s barrier island water communities, you are now being advised to cut back on your outdoor water usage. “New Jersey American Water customers are advised to limit their outdoor water usage to odd/even days, matching the day to your street address number,” said Art Gallagher, assistant to Mayor Maurice Hill. “Toms River residents of the barrier island…Ortley Beach, North Beach, Normandy Beach and Ocean Beach are serviced by New Jersey American Water.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Multiple Lakewood Residents Arrested in Brick on Drug, Other Charges

On Thursday, June 30th, Street Crime Unit Detectives observed several motor vehicle violations in the area of Brick Blvd. and Hooper Ave., going towards Toms River. Officers stopped the vehicle and K9 Officer Scott Smith with his partner Echo arrived to assist. Investigation at the scene of the stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack, along with paraphernalia. The driver, Renee Marturano (55 years old from Toms River) and the passenger, Austin Kaiser (37 years old from Lakewood) were placed under arrest and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts of possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaiser was also charged with failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to turn over a CDS, and being under the influence of a CDS. Marturano was additionally charged with failure to use a turn signal, unsafe lane change and delaying traffic. Both subjects were lodged in Ocean County Jail.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Sunnyside, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy