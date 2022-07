Just about every Thursday, I have the privilege of introducing visitors and new-to-the-area locals to The Hammock Man of The Hammock Coast. His real name is Marvin Grant and he has been crafting the world-renowned Pawleys Island hammocks for 31 years. The notoriety of these, what Marvin calls, “lazy beds” has inspired the relatively new nickname of the region between Myrtle Beach and Georgetown, The Hammock Coast.

