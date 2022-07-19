ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s when Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will open in San Diego County

By Matt Meyer, Hope Sloop
SAN DIEGO – Harrah’s Resort Southern California on Tuesday announced the opening date for the highly anticipated Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open in San Diego County.

The eatery, which will be the first location in California, will open to the public on Friday, August 12, at 4 p.m. and will have room to accommodate more than 330 guests at a time. Reservations are now open and can be made here , according to Harrah’s.

Local Hell’s Kitchen restaurant is nearly here — and they’re hiring

The restaurant is inspired by the long-running FOX television show where dueling chefs craft dishes for judges, including renowned culinary expert and head chef, Gordon Ramsay.

The fine-dining experience located inside Harrah’s Resort will include a full-service restaurant, a lounge, and a private dining area for guests to enjoy. Menu items and prices will be similar to the Las Vegas location, which can be found here .

In June, Harrah’s shared the first renderings of the restaurant, which can be found below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdVLV_0gmSpDE100
    An existing Hell’s Kitchen location provides an example of what to expect at Harrah’s Resort when one opens in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PR2vd_0gmSpDE100
    Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGM2y_0gmSpDE100
    Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uF53Q_0gmSpDE100
    Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqpiQ_0gmSpDE100
    Renderings showcase the future design of a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant set to open at Harrah’s Resort in summer 2022. (Photo: J Public Relations)

The Southern California location will be the third of its kind in the U.S. and the first in California. Ramsay’s other two Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in the U.S. are located in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, while another venue is located in Dubai.

For more information on Hell’s Kitchen, Harrah’s Resort, or to book a reservation for the restaurant, click here .

