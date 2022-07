Former design lead at Apple Jony Ive and Apple go together like umm... apples and oranges. But one source says that they'll no longer be working together. Apple fans will remember that Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, to start his own design firm, LoveFrom. But at the time, the Cupertino giant signed a multi-year contract to work with LoveFrom. This meant that Ive's biggest client was Apple, and that he was restricted from taking on certain types of work – in short, anything that Apple found competitive. Seeing as Apple covers a fair amount of different tech, and Ive's worked on everything from the Apple Watch to the iMac, we can imagine that that ruled out a fair chunk of work.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO