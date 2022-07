As a kid one of the highlights of being at the beach is playing in the sand. At that age you’re naive enough to believe you can actually did a hole to the other side of the world. But whether you want to tunnel to Asia or just build a sandcastle with a moat it’s a right of passage on a family beach vacation. But one North Carolina town took to YouTube to warn of the dangers of digging in the sand. Yep, that’s right digging in the sand can actually be dangerous.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO