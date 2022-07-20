Is Boxed Wine Becoming Cool?

As a self-proclaimed messy drinker and eater, I'm the first to admit that no matter how careful I am, I always wind up with a stain on my shirt (even if I never thought I spilled). I'm past the age where my spillage is acceptable, so I fully acknowledge my mishaps and try to prevent them when I can. Anything I sip out of has to be spillproof — water bottles, coffee mugs, tumblers. I can't have a spout alone or that's a recipe for disaster. Walking and drinking, driving and drinking, or completing any motion with a drink in my hand is a no-go. I love my Hydro Flask because its lid has a straw that closes, and I love my Contigo Uptown Dual Sip Tumbler ($19) because it has an easy-to-sip straw and spout that closes when I'm not using it. It is, indeed, one of the best tumblers I own.

