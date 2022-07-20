ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Would Have Directed ‘Battle Royale’

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

It's no secret that Quentin Tarantino wears his influences on his sleeve when making a film. Some would argue that his films aren't just homages to his inspirations but sometimes verge on, um, "borrowing" from them. And one area of film that is his most revered is clearly Japanese cinema. So,...

theplaylist.net

theplaylist.net

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Director Tim Miller Reflects On Revival’s Poor Reception: “I Was Wrong” [Comic-Con]

Paramount/Skydance’s “Terminator: Dark Fate” was originally planned to help revive the stale time-traveling cyberpunk string of movies with the hopes that the new installment, that brought back both original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, would end the Connor Family saga allowing for films to pivot towards other characters in two other potential follow-ups. However, those trilogy plans were paused when “Dark Fate” only managed to earn $261 million globally with a hefty production budget of $185 million, which combined with marketing costs would suggest the film wasn’t able to turn a profit.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Marvel’s Phase 6 Will Build To ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’ [Comic-Con]

While Marvel Studios laid out their Phase 5 slate, they were ambitious enough to go even further. Kevin Feige took the stage at Comic-Con to announce the first three titles of Phase 6, including the much-anticipated ‘Fantastic Four‘ movie and two brand new ‘Avengers’ films: ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty‘ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ Marvel also announced the name for this phase: the Multiverse Saga, confirming many fans’ suspicious that the multiverse was their current endgame all along.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Trailer: It’s All About Family In The Sequel [Comic-Con]

In recent years, Warner Bros. has been trying to navigate and move past the Zack Snyder era, and while something like “Shazam!” is directly set in a world where the events of “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” have taken place. The film was more tongue-in-cheek than I think you’ll see with other DC films. Still, it totally works given the teenage characters in the driver’s seat as Asher Angel’s Billy Batson can transform into an adult man superhero avatar played by Zachary Levi.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘NOPE’: Jordan Peele Says His New Film Is Meta & All About “Rubbernecking”

Jordan Peele‘s much-anticipated third film, “NOPE,” hits theaters this weekend, and Universal Pictures has done a great job keeping the movie’s secrets under wraps. Plot details for the film remain scarce even days before its release. So, what do we know so far? Well, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya play sibling Hollywood horse breeders who try to capture a UFO on video after their father dies. But obviously, that’s just the set-up for Peele’s commentary on something else entirely.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

SFX Wizard & ‘The Walking Dead’ Director Greg Nicotero To Make Film About The Making-Of Romero’s ‘Night Of The Living Dead’

Few films are as beloved in horror as George A. Romero‘s 1968 zombie film “Night Of The Living Dead.” And there are so many reasons to love it. For one, the movie is low-budget filmmaking to the max: shot in Pittsburgh for only $118,000 by a group of industry renegades who were tired of shooting commercials. Then there are Romero’s several masterstrokes: casting an African American as one of the leads; using a schlocky, violent premise to examine culturally relevant themes; ingenious on-location shooting. Yup, “Living Dead” is a classic, and one of the best movies of all time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theplaylist.net

‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Teaser Trailer & Featurette; Harvey Keitel To Reprise His Original Role [Comic-Con]

Disney continues to mine its film library for streaming series ideas, and “National Treasure: Edge of History” is part of their wave of shows based on existing film properties. According to original reports about the series, instead of following Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates will pivot to a new female character named Jess Morales, a 20-something DREAMer.
MOVIES
#Film Star#Japanese
theplaylist.net

‘Black Adam’ Director Jaume Collet-Serra Shoots Down Comic-Con Superman Rumor

Over the past two decades, superhero movies have given us some of the most entertaining showdowns in the entertainment industry. Batman versus Superman; Thor versus the Hulk; Captain America versus Iron Man; the list goes on and on. But of all the great conflicts, my favorite will always be the one between studio and fanbase when the latter gets wind of an upcoming cameo. The latest such conflict? Henry Cavill‘s Superman in the new “Black Adam” movie.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Headline Phase 5 Disney+ Shows [Comic-Con]

Ever since the launch of Disney+, fans have wondered how the Marvel would juggle their theatrical releases against their shorter television shows. Well, if you thought that the television shows would be a sideshow for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 4 proved you wrong. Shows like “WandaVision” and “Loki” helped set the stage for some of the biggest events in the movies, and even more standalone shows – like “Ms. Marvel” and the upcoming “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” – have set the stage for big screen crossovers.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ First Look Teaser Trailer: Keanu Reeves Is Ready To Kill Everyone [Comic-Con]

Actor Keanu Reeves is experiencing a big career renaissance, the Reevolution if you like. It’s mostly thanks to the popularity of his “John Wick” franchise, focusing on a skilled and feared assassin that is begrudgingly pulled back into the fray. After some COVID-related production delays, “John Wick: Chapter 4” finally gets released next year and is said to be the second-to-last chapter with Wick’s journey expected to wrap up in “John Wick 5.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘See’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Returns for the Epic Conclusion of Apple TV+ Series [Comic-Con]

When Apple TV+ launched in 2019, the dystopian sci-fi drama “ ” was among the streamer’s first original series. A rocky critical reception didn’t stop the show from earning a renewal, and in its second season it emerged as the platform’s most watched drama. Now, the series is set to return for a third and final season. An action-packed trailer promises the return of Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, last seen withdrawing into self-imposed exile after killing his antagonstic brother, Edo.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Four’: Marvel Announces A November 8, 2024 Release Date For Phase 6

One of the first big reboots announced by Marvel Studios after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox was “Fantastic Four,” and they would go even further by attaching director Jon Watts (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) for the film. However, Watts had to exit when his dance card got too full with the new high-profile Disney+ series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” and a Hollywood fixer film that stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney. A director replacement is said to be a high priority for the studio.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Teases Namor, Atlantis, Ironheart & More

Before “Black Panther” was released, a lot of industry folks weren’t expecting the Marvel Studios film to become one of their landmark films. But after being introduced in “Captain America: Civil War,” Chadwick Boseman‘s character was soon treated to a solo adventure helmed by Ryan Coogler. Surprise, surprise: “Black Panther” was a monster hit, earning a massive $1.3 billion at the global box office. Just as important, the success would help to expose the ugly Hollywood myth that overseas audiences wouldn’t support blockbusters with Black actors.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Emergency Declaration’ Trailer: Han-Jae-Rim’s Plane Thriller Starring ‘Parasite’ Star Song-Kang-Ho

Flying a plane is no easy task, and when dealt with an unfortunate hand in life, the captain and crew must take it upon themselves to do whatever they can to save as many lives as possible. Just like in Han-Jae-Rim’s upcoming movie “Emergency Declaration” starring “Parasite” actor Song Kang-ho and “Squid Game” actor Lee Byung-hun.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Florence Pugh Is Ready To Live The Life She Deserves In Olivia Wilde’s New Thriller

This may come as a surprise to some people, but the pearly gates and well-kept lawns of ideal suburban America? Nothing is ever as pleasant as it seems. Truly a shocker, we know. Of course, the disruption of romanticized American lives has spawned countless notable films, such as “Blue Velvet” by David Lynch or “The ‘Burbs” by Joe Dante. Often equally colorful in their visuals and horror-tinged in their actual material, dark tales of suburbia continue to enchant, as we never know what’s going on beyond the white picket fence. The newest installment in this subgenre of psychological thriller comes from Olivia Wilde in “Don’t Worry Darling,” the actor and director’s follow-up to her directorial debut “Booksmart” in 2019. Following the first trailer for the film back in May, another trailer is now online to again preview the eagerly-anticipated new film from Wilde.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

New ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer: Marvel’s ‘Attorney At Law’ Reveals Daredevil, Wong & Abomination

With “Ms. Marvel” all wrapped up earlier this month, the next big Marvel show heading to Disney+ will star Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany (“Black Orphan”) as Jennifer Walters in “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.” Walters is the lawyer cousin of Mark Ruffalo’s Dr. Bruce Banner who eventually develops a similar power-set with extreme super strength and agility. A regular human, the character’s comic book origin saw Walters become She-Hulk after a blood transfusion from Banner; it’s unknown how the MCU incarnation will get her powers.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Fabelmans’: Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Movie Has Its World Premiere At TIFF In September

There were three years between Steven Spielberg‘s 2018 adaptation of “Ready Player One” and his remake of the classic musical “West Side Story.” But fans won’t have to wait long for his next film, “The Fabelmans,” to hit theaters. And now, Universal Pictures has the much-anticipated movie’s premiere lined up for TIFF this September.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Teaser: Get Your First Look At The Returning ‘Next Generation’ Cast [Comic-Con]

When “Star Trek” first launched in 1966, nobody could have expected the worldwide phenomenon it created. But credit where credit is due: it appears that “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is putting its own mark on “Star Trek” longevity. If you credit 1994’s “Star Trek: Generations” as being the last film in the original series, then that show had a 28-year-run. But with the return of the full ‘Next Generation’ cast in Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard,” the second crew will have been at things even longer: 1987 to 2023, a whopping 36 years.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Ana de Armas Says “There’s No Need” For A Female James Bond, But Women Need More Recognition In The Franchise

Was Ana de Armas the most memorable Bond Girl of recent memory? The actress was only in last year’s “No Time To Die” for a scant fifteen minutes or less, playing off of Daniel Craig‘s James Bond during a mission in Cuba. But what a memorable fifteen minutes it was. De Armas’ Paloma did it all (arguably better than Bond), and in a little black dress to boot. So, does that make the agent-in-training a suitable choice to replace Bond in upcoming movies?
MOVIES

