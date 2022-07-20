Quentin Tarantino Wishes He Would Have Directed ‘Battle Royale’

This may come as a surprise to some people, but the pearly gates and well-kept lawns of ideal suburban America? Nothing is ever as pleasant as it seems. Truly a shocker, we know. Of course, the disruption of romanticized American lives has spawned countless notable films, such as “Blue Velvet” by David Lynch or “The ‘Burbs” by Joe Dante. Often equally colorful in their visuals and horror-tinged in their actual material, dark tales of suburbia continue to enchant, as we never know what’s going on beyond the white picket fence. The newest installment in this subgenre of psychological thriller comes from Olivia Wilde in “Don’t Worry Darling,” the actor and director’s follow-up to her directorial debut “Booksmart” in 2019. Following the first trailer for the film back in May, another trailer is now online to again preview the eagerly-anticipated new film from Wilde.

