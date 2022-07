Two of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s oldest trails will be upgraded this year as the District invests $1.37 million to repave and repair the popular paths. A 7-mile section of the Old Plank Road Trail will be repaved from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox. This section of the 22-mile trail opened 25 years ago this month. The entire Joliet Junction Trail will be repaved. This 19-year-old trail travels 4.36 miles from Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill to the I&M Canal Trail in Rockdale. Some sections of the paths will be cut out and replaced, others will receive an overlay of asphalt, said Adam Oestmann, project manager for the Forest Preserve’s Infrastructure Maintenance and Replacement Program. Both trails also will receive ADA upgrades including slope, tactile and visual improvements at cross streets. And turf wedges will be installed to minimize edge drop-off.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO