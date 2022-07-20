Simonson caps off stellar Lakers' career with the top award

A resident of Prior Lake since 1982, Gerald “Jerry” Simmering, age 88 passed away on July 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (5634 Luther Rd SE, Prior Lake.) The Reverend Greg DeMuth will preside. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Urn bearers will be all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Prior Lake.

