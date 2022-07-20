Simonson caps off stellar Lakers' career with the top award

Bryce Rauner, 17, of Prior Lake has been on the fast track his whole life. The senior-to-be at Prior Lake High School recently qualified for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship — known as the largest amateur motocross event in the world — which will take place Aug. 1-6 at Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Railway mail clerk John P. Ring informs us that next week the Omaha road will add a mail car to the “stub” or Mankato local, thus giving Shakopee six mail trains a day on the Omaha alone. With from twelve to fourteen mails a day, and in addition a stage mail three times a week, Shakopee is bound to keep in touch with the outside world.
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools has announced the hiring of Glenna Stone as the coordinator of the Minnesota Center for Advanced Professional Studies. She will replace Erik Sill, who resigned. Stone currently serves as the dean of students at Prior Lake High School. She has also taught Family and Consumer Sciences...
A Shakopee teenager has been chosen to perform in a Circus Juventas summer show in St. Paul. Will Slater, 14, will perform in “Confetti,” which follows time travelers as they experience over 600 years of circus history, according to a release from the circus. Sixteen shows will be held in the permanent big top in St. Paul from July 29 to Aug. 14.
A resident of Prior Lake since 1982, Gerald “Jerry” Simmering, age 88 passed away on July 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (5634 Luther Rd SE, Prior Lake.) The Reverend Greg DeMuth will preside. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Urn bearers will be all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Prior Lake.
Harlan "Har" Lindgren, age 86, of Shakopee, passed away on July 11, 2022. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S. Marschall Rd., Shakopee. Pastor Ken Krause will preside and Harlans grandchildren will act as urnbearers.
Betty Ann (Hoehn) Roemhildt-Reisdorf, age 78, of Shakopee and formerly of Mankato passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Betty passed away gently and quietly, surrounded by loved ones at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29...
Allan R. Jeurissen, age 67, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home. He was born in Shakopee, on March 16, 1955, the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Huth) Jeurissen. Allan is survived by his daughter, Shelly Terry (Maurice); grandchildren, Petra and Joanna (Dion); 11 great-grandchildren;...
The Scott County Republican Party has censured state Sen. Eric Pratt, accusing the incumbent of allegedly breaking a promise to abide by the party’s endorsement process. At its convention earlier this year, the county GOP endorsed Prior Lake nurse Natalie Barnes for Senate District 54, which covers Shakopee, Prior Lake, Jordan and surrounding townships.
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 12-19. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Robert "Bob" or "Ganka" Siegel, of Chanhassen, passed away July 18, 2022. He is survived by his daughters, Martha Noll (Greg) and Alexis Siegel-Carlson (John); beloved grandchildren, Zachary Noll, Ava Noll, Owen Siegel, and Brady Carlson; sister, Dolly Purvis (Don) and brother, Richard Siegel (Darlyne) and many nieces and nephews.
The City of Prior Lake, during a pinning ceremony July 18, announced that Tyler Gould and Blake Lawrence are now official Prior Lake Fire Department firefighters. Prior Lake does not have a full-time fire department, so the pair are signing up to be available at a moment’s notice during an emergency.
July 21, 1949: New telephone directories have been distributed by the Carver County Telephone Company. It is urged that patrons using the telephone place their calls by number instead of merely giving the name of the person you WISH TO SPEAK WITH. Calling by number speeds up the service rendered and will ease the burden of your telephone operators.
After a year of planning, Carver County put up signs along Highway 10 in early June that acknowledged farmers with the words, “Roadway dedicated to farmers and their families. Carver County’s original caretakers.”. While the project was well-intentioned, the last line generated criticism from community members. “I was...
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 11-18. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. July 12: A...
Renovations to the Scott County Government and Justice Center have been completed, according to the construction firm that led the upgrades, Kraus- Anderson. Kraus-Anderson renovated 123,306 square feet of the facility for $14.4 million, the firm said. The Shakopee building was kept in continued use during the project with construction...
The Chaska Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and 52-year-old motorcyclist Mark R. Hagen on Engler Boulevard at the Clover Ridge Drive intersection at approximately 8:54 a.m. on Thursday, July 14. Emergency responders attempted to provide life-saving care at the scene. Hagen...
The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 11-July 17. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
