SEVERE WEATHER: A few storms are possible across Northeast Arkansas Wednesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Our stretch of extreme heat is set to continue Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 100s and feels like temperatures near 110°! Along with the heat, there is a weak cold front that will slide from north to south Wednesday evening setting off a few showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of Central Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather for tonight’s storms. Marginal is the lowest risk possible and the only concern is for damaging winds up to 60 mph within the strongest thunderstorms.

Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Wednesday July, 20th.

The thunderstorms will start popping up around 7 pm across Northeast Arkansas and some light showers are possible across the southern half of the state.

Forecast track for 1 pm Wednesday to 6 am Thursday.

Even though these thunderstorms will be very scattered, they will still be able to cause damage. The last two rounds of thunderstorms cause over 10,000 power outages. Most of the outages were caused by gusty winds breaking tree limbs onto powerlines.

