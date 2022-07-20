ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

SEVERE WEATHER: A few storms are possible across Northeast Arkansas Wednesday night

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HI4Rr_0gmSOK0f00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Our stretch of extreme heat is set to continue Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 100s and feels like temperatures near 110°! Along with the heat, there is a weak cold front that will slide from north to south Wednesday evening setting off a few showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of Central Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather for tonight’s storms. Marginal is the lowest risk possible and the only concern is for damaging winds up to 60 mph within the strongest thunderstorms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhVEz_0gmSOK0f00
Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Wednesday July, 20th.

The thunderstorms will start popping up around 7 pm across Northeast Arkansas and some light showers are possible across the southern half of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2010uW_0gmSOK0f00
Forecast track for 1 pm Wednesday to 6 am Thursday.

Even though these thunderstorms will be very scattered, they will still be able to cause damage. The last two rounds of thunderstorms cause over 10,000 power outages. Most of the outages were caused by gusty winds breaking tree limbs onto powerlines.

STAY INFORMED:

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

July 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Lower humidity moves in today ending the excessive heat and humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for Thursday across our southern counties where humidity won’t fall for much of the day. It’ll still be hot, just not excessively hot for most.
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Arkansas#Thunderstorms#The Arkansas Storm Team
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms possible for parts of Oklahoma

Storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening in parts of Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the rain will be a little random – not everyone will see rain – and southeast Oklahoma has a risk for severe storms. He said microbursts are possible, but the risk for storms is low.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Arkansas farmers continue to struggle with drought conditions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas farmers are continuing to deal with issues in relation tot he current conditions. "Now we're to a point where we're losing water ponds," Pauline Whitaker Animal Science Center farmer Darren Bignar said. The conditions impact the quality of grass, which affects the cattle. "Depleted forages...
ARKANSAS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a small earthquake Wednesday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported about 19 miles northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 22 miles east of Kennett. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
DYERSBURG, TN
KHBS

Report: Heat danger greater than initially thought

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As this heat wave continues, you may think it’s no big deal because it typically gets hot in Arkansas in the summer. But new research has revealed eye-opening dangers of the heat to our bodies. The dangers of heat have been well documented – it’s...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy