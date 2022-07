Sebastian Vettel put the speculation surrounding his Formula One future to rest Thursday, saying in part, “there is a clear intention to keep going.”. The four-time world champion joined Aston Martin in 2021 after a stint with Ferrari, and his contract is up at the end of the season. Vettel is one of just four world champions currently on the grid, which he won all during his years with Red Bull from 2010-13. However, he has not won a race since the ’19 campaign.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO