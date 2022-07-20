ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Could Seahawks be in play if 49ers release QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQC9G_0gmSCFSC00

The start of Seattle Seahawks training camp is now just a week away and will feature a quarterback competition for the first time in a decade.

Currently, Geno Smith and Drew Lock are the only two serious contenders on the roster, but there has been continued speculation about whether or not the team would add San Franciso 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to the mix.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy Show on Monday and gave his thoughts on the scenario.

“I don’t think the Seahawks would trade for him,” Maiocco said. “In fact, at this point in the offseason, I have a really difficult time trying to figure out what team would trade for him and trade for that $24.2 million salary he’s scheduled to make.”

But just because the Seahawks likely wouldn’t pull the trigger on such an expensive trade doesn’t mean the veteran QB couldn’t land in Seattle after all.

“Where I think the Seahawks come in to play would be if the 49ers decide there’s not going to be a trade that lines up and they can’t afford to keep Garoppolo on the roster at his salary with Trey Lance ready to take over as the starter,” Maiocco continued. “And maybe Garoppolo even says, ‘Hey, I’ve been a good teammate here, do me a favor and cut me free now and let me go find a place before we get too deep into training camp.’

“If the 49ers decide to release Garoppolo, then I could definitely see Seattle come into play. I could see Seattle, Cleveland, and probably the Houston Texans as the three teams.”

Only time will tell whether or not this scenario actually plays out, but for now, Smith and Lock are set to continue the Seahawks QB competition when camp kicks off next Tuesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kyle Rudolph reacts to joining Tom Brady with Buccaneers

After the recent retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in search of a new tight end. They have found their guy in Kyle Rudolph. After signing Kyle Rudolph, the Buccaneers will now have one of the better tight-end rooms in the NFL. Rudolph will be joining veteran Cameron Brate, and University of Washington rookie Cade Otton.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Deebo Samuel wants 1 big change from 49ers

It has been three months since Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, but the star wide receiver remains on their roster. The Niners have presumably made some effort to sign Samuel to a long-term extension, but Samuel will expect at least one big change if he remains in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently got confirmation from Rob Gronkowski that even Tom Brady himself could not pull him out of retirement this time. That left the Bucs scrambling for a replacement. Yes, they still have Cameron Brate on their roster. But he is primarily a blocker and a red zone threat. Late Wednesday night, it […] The post Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Look: Joe Theismann's Old Comment On Kyler Murray Goes Viral

Joe Theismann is getting crushed for his old tweet about Kyler Murray this Thursday. Back in 2018, Theismann congratulated Murray for winning the Heisman and then encouraged him to quit football and play baseball. "Congratulations to Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman," he said in an old tweet. "Now go...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Maiocco
FOX Sports

NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field. That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#Nbc Sports Bay Area#American Football#Sports#Seattle Sports#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe looks jacked in workout video

Alabama backup quarterback Jalen Milroe put the college football world on notice with his spectacular play in Alabama’s annual A-Day game back in April. His performance left fans and analysts wondering how Alabama could let him ride the pine despite the return of Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young. I mean, there has to be a way for Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to come up with some sort of package that includes the incredibly gifted Milroe.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots make decision on offensive coordinator role

The New England Patriots have named their coaching staff for the 2022 season, meaning they have made a decision on who will serve as offensive coordinator. The answer? No one, at least officially. The Patriots listed Joe Judge as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach, while Matt Patricia is a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy