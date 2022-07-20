Minnesota Twins select Matthews in MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night. Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs — one earned — three hits and two walks in six innings. “One of the best we’ve ever seen from Brady. Everything was working, it took him just a little time to find that first base side with the sinker and then he found it,” Royals’ manager Mike Matheny said. “He threw some really good changeups but the slider was wipeout today. To get 12 strikeouts, it had to be one of those disappearing sliders and throwing it in the right part of the zone and strikes when we wanted to. One of the best we’ve seen from him, it was a great job.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO