ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

All-American running back says playing for Eddie George "... ain't fun"

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUOXC_0gmS7hXe00

Eddie George is one of the most decorated running backs in Ohio State football history. He became a legend in Columbus after winning the Heisman Trophy in 1995. George has had success at all levels of football, including a nine-year run in the NFL. Now he’s making the transition to the sidelines as the head coach of Tennessee State University.

As the former Buckeye heads into Year 2 with the TSU Tigers looking to improve on 5-6 season and a fourth-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference, George and his All-American running back, Devon Starling, sat down for questions at media day.

The question was asked, “How much fun is it to be coached by one of the greatest running backs of all time?” Starling’s response while chuckling: “It ain’t fun.”

With everyone in the room starting to laugh, Starling was asked to expound on his statement, with coach George sitting next to him.

George’s prize pupil went on to explain that because his college coach excelled at such a high level, the expectations for all of his running backs are also high. He coaches them to do the little things well and that all the running backs in the room, whether All-American status or walk-on, are treated exactly the same.

Listen to Starling’s admiration for his head coach in his own words below.

Obviously, with the success Eddie had in his playing days, he knows what it takes to be great. And clearly, he wants his players to be great as well and is going to coach them and hold them to the same expectations he had of himself. Judging from his personal track record, his players would be wise to lock in on everything their head coach is teaching.

Tennessee State is picked to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference for the second year in a row. However, if George and his star running back have anything to say about it, the Tigers could shock a few people along the way.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 6

Walter Heath
2d ago

He told the truth. It's never fun to play for a coach who was a really great player during his time. But that's not to say it's not enjoyable. The fun comes when you start to win and have success.

Reply
17
Guest
2d ago

I knew EG at Ohio State. what always separated him from the rest was always his other level work ethic. so he is passing that on to his players.

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Legendary College Football Quarterback Reportedly Dead At 43

One of the most memorable quarterbacks in South Carolina Gamecocks history has reportedly passed away. Phil Petty, a three-year starter for the program under head coach Lou Holtz, was 43 years old. Longtime South Carolina beat writer John Whittle was the first to report the news. Petty led South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
On3.com

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Ohio Valley Conference#American Football#All American#The Tsu Tigers#Tsutigersfb
The Spun

Look: Joe Theismann's Old Comment On Kyler Murray Goes Viral

Joe Theismann is getting crushed for his old tweet about Kyler Murray this Thursday. Back in 2018, Theismann congratulated Murray for winning the Heisman and then encouraged him to quit football and play baseball. "Congratulations to Kyler Murray on winning the Heisman," he said in an old tweet. "Now go...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed Notable Tight End

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly signed former USFL tight end Sal Cannella, per team beat writer Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated's Packer Central. Cannella was one of four players to work out for the Packers earlier this week. He filled the final spot on the team's 90-man preseason roster.
GREEN BAY, WI
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns RB Legend Reveals Crazy Stories on NFL Marijuana Use

Errick Miron, formerly known as Ricky Williams has continued to make headlines in the years following his NFL career. The legendary Texas Longhorns running back is probably best known for winning the Heisman Trophy in 1998 and becoming one of the best college football players of all time along the way. But along with legally changing his name in May, Miron has established his own brand of cannabis products cleverly called "Highsman," as he has become one of the lead faces of cannabis-based pain management for athletes.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Chiefs Star Has Reportedly Died At 76

Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion linebacker Jim Lynch has passed away, according to longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin. Lynch, an All-American in his senior season at Notre Dame, was a second-round selection for the Chiefs in the 1967 AFL Draft. He played all 11 of his professional seasons in Kansas City, earning second-team All-AFL twice.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees' Post-NFL Announcement

Drew Brees is one of the most competitive players the NFL has ever seen. You really thought that side of him would vanish during retirement?. On Thursday morning, Brees announced he's become a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club - a Major Pickleball League team. "I’m stoked to be...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Spun

Former Navy Star QB Has Reportedly Retired From NFL

Former Navy standout Malcolm Perry has reportedly retired from the NFL after three seasons in the league. The New England Patriots placed the 25-year-old wide receiver on the reserved/retired list on Friday. He was a "longshot" to make the Pats' 2022 roster, per NFL insider Mike Reiss. Perry was a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy