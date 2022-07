Gareth Bale, a 33-year-old who starred in European soccer, subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first MLS goal and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.Bale, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slipped a shot inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 83rd.He made his MLS debut last Sunday when he subbed on in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 win over Nashville — his first competitive action since April 9, when he subbed-on in the closing minutes of a La Liga game for Real Madrid.Maxime Crepeau stopped each of the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO