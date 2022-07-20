Barron County Fair opens today

Gates opened Wednesday morning for the 2022 edition of the Barron County Fair that runs through Sunday.

Wednesday's highlights include dog, cat and sheep shows, an afternoon opening ceremony and evening harness racing. Thursday is filled with kids events including veggie races, Cookies and Crowns and a kids pedal pull. Friday features horse, dairy, llama and goat shows with the evening Fairest contest and demo derby. Saturday starts with a horse show, Cops and Robbers Donut Dash, livestock auction and evening truck and tractor pull. Sunday begins with an ecumenical service followed by more horse and dairy shows.