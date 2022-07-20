ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Barron County Fair opens today

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

Gates opened Wednesday morning for the 2022 edition of the Barron County Fair that runs through Sunday.

Wednesday's highlights include dog, cat and sheep shows, an afternoon opening ceremony and evening harness racing. Thursday is filled with kids events including veggie races, Cookies and Crowns and a kids pedal pull. Friday features horse, dairy, llama and goat shows with the evening Fairest contest and demo derby. Saturday starts with a horse show, Cops and Robbers Donut Dash, livestock auction and evening truck and tractor pull. Sunday begins with an ecumenical service followed by more horse and dairy shows.

Comments / 0

Related
rmef.org

Spring 2022 Elk Calf Captures

RMEF volunteers across the nation aided state wildlife agencies in capturing calves for research. All calves were returned safely and some with new jewelry. In Wisconsin during the first weekend of June, Joshua Spiegel DNR Wildlife Biologist in Sawyer County lead 12 volunteers through the thick brush of the north country. However, they wouldn’t have to walk far.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Custom home on Lake Mallalieu for sale in Hudson

Nestled on the shores of Lake Mallalieu, this custom, completely updated home provides an exclusive lake retreat minutes from downtown Hudson. Set back on a beautiful, manicured lawn, the home has private lake frontage. The home's neutral decor is complemented by large rooms with expansive south facing windows offering panoramic...
HUDSON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin cashier refuses to sell condoms to customers

HAYWARD Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A northern Wisconsin Walgreens is making national headlines after a cashier refused to sell an item to customers. A pair of shoppers say an employee at a Walgreens in Hayward refused to sell them condoms on religious grounds. Pharmacy officials say the refusal is permitted...
WISCONSIN STATE
River Falls Journal

PHOTOS: Luxurious, accessible house for sale just outside of River Falls

Absolutely gorgeous home on 3 acres is ready for a new family. Just over 2 years old, this home boasts top notch construction, high quality amenities and beautiful design. The grand entrance invites visitors into the home. Impressive 9 foot ceilings are found throughout the home. The interior also includes attractive white oak wood work, classic craftsman trim and Andersen windows and doors.
RIVER FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barron County, WI
Barron County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
visitpepincounty.com

Pull Up a Stool in Pepin County

After a long day of exploring Pepin County, whether that be discovering outdoor recreation or visiting the art galleries and shops, it can be enjoyable to relax at a bar or tavern with a drink of your choice. Luckily, Pepin County has a variety of bars, taverns, and bar and grills to pull up a stool. Here are a few bars and taverns to try in Pepin County to help you unwind after a busy day or offer a space for meeting up with old and new friends alike.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

CVTC responds to bomb threats

At 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, Chippewa Valley Technical College was notified by the Eau Claire Communications Center that a call was received indicating there was a bomb at the CVTC Gateway Campus in Eau Claire. A second call was received by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 3:12 p.m., indicating that a bomb was located at the CVTC Menomonie Campus. Both campuses were evacuated.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Dairy#Horse#Harness Racing#Livestock#The Barron County Fair
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona restaurant owner received a major award from the state’s restaurant association Monday. Joanne Palzkill, co-owner of Draganetti’s, was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association in an event held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Palzkill has...
ALTOONA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
CADOTT, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin police departments receive same bomb threat in apparent ‘swatting’ incident

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two police departments in Wisconsin received the same bomb threat in what appeared to be a swatting incident involving a technical college. The Menomonie Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a reported bomb threat at the Menomonie Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC). The department reportedly received a call with the caller having ‘located’ a bomb at CVTC.
MENOMONIE, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Eau Claire; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLARK CRAWFORD EAU CLAIRE GRANT JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE RICHLAND TREMPEALEAU VERNON
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Minor injuries are reported after a water rescue team was called for four teenagers who got stuck in the Eau Claire River Wednesday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current drove them into a tree hanging over the water on the South side of the Eau Claire River upstream of the Dewey Street Bridge. Crews were able to supply life vests to them, before pulling them out on ropes.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
238
Followers
244
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy