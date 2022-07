Were you aware we have an overpopulation issue for animals in our area and beyond? There are Yakima Valley residents that are leaving puppies and kittens in garbage bags on the side of the road. Leaving them to die, out of sight out of mind, I guess? Please don't turn a blind eye, help spread the informative word on how to cut back on this problem that seems to be taking over, everywhere.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO